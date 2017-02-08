Wine poured directly from the barrel into a growler with the patent-pending Wine Steward from LJ Crafted Wines Our wines are maintaining their excellent characteristics throughout their entire life in the barrel while being served using our patent-pending Wine Steward. We now have affirmation from leading winemakers who judged this competition

LJ Crafted Wines announced today a significant achievement in winning three gold awards, 92 points and above, in the Winemaker Challenge, an annual international wine competition, with the first growler submissions in the history of the competition. LJ Crafted Wines entries were submitted in 1000 ml growlers (reusable glass bottles) that were dispensed directly from the barrels in which they were aging, via their patent-pending device called the Wine Steward.

The following LJ Crafted Wines entries achieved the gold level:



2013 Cabernet Sauvignon, Soda Canyon Vineyard, Napa Valley, California, 92 Points

2015 Pinot Noir, Patient Terrier Vineyard, Russian River Valley, California, 93 Points

2015 Zinfandel, Windy Flats Vineyard, Napa Valley, California, 93 Points

“It is our first year of business, and we are so proud to have earned these accolades with wines submitted directly from the barrel and into growlers,” said Lowell Jooste, owner of LJ Crafted Wines and inventor of the Wine Steward. “Our wines are maintaining their excellent characteristics throughout their entire life in the barrel while being served using our patent-pending Wine Steward. We now have affirmation from leading winemakers who judged this competition.”

LJ Crafted Wines achieved this recognition in a highly competitive year for the Winemaker Challenge, which had hundreds of entries from eleven countries. They reviewed the most submissions in their history of competition, with an increase of over 100 additional wines from the previous year.

For more information about LJ Crafted Wines, please visit ljcraftedwines.com.

About LJ Crafted Wines

LJ Crafted Wines is a family owned and operated award-winning urban winery located in the beautiful coastal town of Bird Rock in La Jolla, California. Owners Lowell and Anne Jooste crafted the concepts for their business from their experience of managing family-owned Klein Constantia and Anwilka vineyards, which they shared with two eminent French winemakers. Lowell is fourth generation in a family dedicated to the wine business and developed deep roots in the international wine scene during his 20+ year career in South Africa. LJ Crafted Wines has created a one-of-a-kind experience in wine. Limited release wines are made in Yountville, Napa from grapes bought from premiere vineyards in Napa & Sonoma, transported in their original barrels to the tasting room and served to customers directly via Lowell’s innovative patent-pending apparatus. Aptly named the “Wine Steward,” it allows wine to be served from the barrel in which it is aging, while maintaining the integrity of the remaining wine. This novel system combines perfectly with the use of the refillable, eco-friendly growler, allowing customers to select re-fills from a dozen barrels of wine across a wide taste spectrum. In the first year of business, LJ Crafted Wines won three gold medals, two silver medals and scored 93 points from two different reviewers on their 2015 Pinot Noir from Patient Terrier vineyard in Russian River Valley, California, all reviewed from growlers. The custom designed tasting room is located two blocks from the ocean, has indoor and outdoor seating, and offers small seasonal gourmet plates and cheese boards. Well-informed wine associates lead guests through the regularly changing wine list. Club memberships are available. For more information, please visit http://www.ljcraftedwines.com