Chinh H. Pham, co-leader of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Emerging Technology Practice and Nataliya Rymer, of counsel with the firm and member of the Business Immigration & Compliance Practice, presented a workshop titled, “International Founders Workshop,” at The Garage at Northwestern University on Feb. 2 from 6 - 7 p.m. The presentation focused on immigration law issues, and discussed challenges and opportunities for international students, faculty, and staff looking to start or run a business in the U.S.

Starting in 2015, Greenberg Traurig’s Emerging Technology Practice Group has partnered with Northwestern University’s The Garage to serve as advisors and mentors for its educational space. The Garage is Northwestern's hub for student entrepreneurship and innovation bringing together a cross-disciplinary community of students, faculty, staff, and alumni who share a passion for building new ideas.

Rymer focuses her practice on employment-based immigration and compliance. She represents clients in a wide range of employment-based immigrant and non-immigrant matters, including professionals, managers and executives, artists and entertainers, treaty traders and investors, immigrant investors, and persons of extraordinary ability.

Pham co-leads the Emerging Technology Practice and is Chair of the firm's Nanotechnology Practice. He is a registered patent attorney with experience in the strategic creation, implementation, and protection of intellectual property rights for high technology and life science clients.

