Integrated International Payroll (iiPay), a market leader in cloud-based global payroll solutions, today announced an aggressive expansion of global sales capabilities undertaken in response to the company’s dramatic growth.

Industry veteran Loren Brockhouse, senior vice president of global sales, will lead the sales effort to accelerate iiPay’s rapid sales growth, said company Chief Operating Officer Curtis Holmes.

“Internal investments in global sales enable us to grow rapidly and sharpen our focus on changing global payroll for our clients, said Holmes. “In Loren Brockhouse, we have a proven leader who can help us expand our customer base for our innovative products and services.”

Brockhouse brings considerable sales leadership experience to iiPay, having served as senior vice president of sales for Advicent Solutions and vice president of sales at Businessolver. There he grew new-account sales in his division ten-fold and expanded channel distribution by 300 percent in less than five years.

Brockhouse also has significant payroll experience as a result of his sales leadership roles at ADP, where he started as a major-accounts district manager and advanced to division vice president of sales. In that role, he was responsible for delivering $200 million in revenue and managing more than 100 sales associates.

“Loren Brockhouse has experience in strategic, complex selling and has worked with his team to consistently deliver on accelerated growth sales targets,” said Holmes. “That experience will be invaluable as iiPay rides its current growth track to become an increasingly impactful player in the management of payroll data in a global environment.”

Brockhouse said, “My primary goals are simple but broad-reaching: to accelerate our global sales growth, create strong client partnerships, build a results-oriented sales team, and collaborate across the organization to foster a sales culture of collaboration and engagement.”

Company Chief Executive Officer Robert Foster said these commitments to global sales capabilities come at an opportune time for iiPay. “In our hands, we have innovative technology capable of fundamentally changing global payroll. It can calculate gross-to-net payroll in many jurisdictions in the world, setting us apart in the market.”

About Integrated International Payroll (iiPay)

Integrated International Payroll (iiPay) is a market leader in cloud-based global payroll solutions on the strength of technology that solves the global payroll gap. iiPay sharply reduces dependence on in-country payroll processors; and its gross-to-net engine provides a clean, comprehensive view into an organization’s global payroll landscape. iiPay has been implemented by more than 270 companies in more than 150 countries, making them more efficient, compliant and adaptable with improved employee productivity and satisfaction.