AireSpring Receives 2017 Internet Telephony Product of the Year Award

AireSpring announced today that Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC), a global, integrated media company, has named the AirePBX™ Cloud Business Phone System a winner of the 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award. These awards recognize the most innovative and highest quality IP communications brought to market, or updated, in the past year. AirePBX has received multiple –awards in recent years. Last year AireSpring received the 2016 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award for its AirePBX Cloud Business Phone System from TMC.

AireSpring’s UC solutions are layered over AireSpring’s managed connectivity options, including secure MPLS Mesh, to simplify the integration of cloud communications solutions to IP networks. This single vendor approach allows customers to avoid the service issues and finger pointing that occurs when UC services are delivered by different vendors than the connectivity providers.

AirePBX is a full-featured UC solution with advanced features that is highly configurable according to your business needs, with specialized tools such as team presence, a separate internet fax number, live call transfer between devices for the mobile office environment, and an internal office chat feature. Additionally, there is an optional AirePBX Call Center add-on which can be added to either package, providing the capabilities of an inbound call center, with features including a real-time wall board, monitor, whisper, and barge, and call disposition codes.

AireSpring’s AirePBX solution was also recognized for leading the market toward fully managed, service-based models with its “white glove service” standard. The AirePBX Cloud Business Phone System is pre-configured and dispatched by a trained technician to perform professional on-site installation and testing of IP phones, routers and switches. With Managed Connectivity, not only do AirePBX customers enjoy end-to-end Quality of Service (QoS), but AireSpring also offers free 24/7/365 network maintenance and monitoring by AireSpring’s Network Operations Team (NOC), which works to ensure that any potential issues are preemptively identified and addressed before they affect communications.

“It is a great honor to be distinguished with the 2017 Internet Telephony Product of the Year Award,” said Daniel Lonstein, Chief Operating Officer, AireSpring. “As a result of being the first company to provide a white glove installation service and support program, as well as Managed Connectivity to ensure QoS, we are proud to have AirePBX recognized for its innovation in the industry.”

“It gives me great pleasure to recognize AireSpring with a Product of the Year Award for 2017. I have always been impressed with their commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our distinguished judges, the AirePBX Cloud Business Phone System has proven to be among the best IP communications solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued innovation from AireSpring."

The winners of the 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year are featured in the INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine in January.

For more information about TMC, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com.

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, AireSpring is an award-winning provider of cloud communications and managed connectivity solutions serving thousands of businesses nationwide. AireSpring provides fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions for multi-location enterprise customers, including SD-WAN, AirePBX™ Cloud Business Phone Systems, SIP Trunking, MPLS, Disaster Recovery, Managed Security, and Business Internet. AireSpring’s solutions are offered through a diversified network of channel partners that includes distributors, master agents, managed service providers (MSPs), and value added resellers (VARs). AireSpring’s services are delivered over its revolutionary nationwide MPLS Mesh network, providing customers a fully integrated, end to end solution from a single vendor.

AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for “Product of the Year,” “Best Telecom Deal,” “Best in Show,” and “Top Channel Program”. AireSpring is privately held, diversified, debt-free, and renowned in the industry for delivering a broad range of innovative cloud communications and connectivity solutions at competitive rates. To find product information or to become an AireSpring partner or agent, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit http://www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group. Subscribe or visit http://www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. This presents branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities for vendors/sellers.

For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com.

