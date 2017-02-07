Carmen Beauchamp Ciparick, former New York State Court of Appeals Senior Associate Judge, will receive the Ida B. Wells-Barnett Justice Award Tuesday, Feb. 7. Ciparick is co-chair of the global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s National Appellate Practice and is based in the firm’s New York Office.

The award is co-sponsored by the New York County Lawyers Association (NYCLA) and the Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA). Ciparick will be honored at an awards ceremony and reception at the NYCLA on 14 Vesey Street. Named for Ida B. Wells-Barnett, one of the first African-American women to run for public office in the United States, the award is presented to a woman of color whose life reflects her spirit of courageousness by distinguishing herself in the fight for racial and gender equality. Ciparick is the first Latina to be honored with the award.

Ciparick advises clients on appellate matters, litigation strategy, and mentors Greenberg Traurig’s junior lawyers. She remains active in public service and serves on the Permanent Commission on Access to Justice, the New York Courts Historical Society, and the New York State Indigent Legal Services Board. She was also appointed by the Chief Judge to co-chair the New York Justice Task Force that examines the causes of wrongful convictions. Ciparick was appointed by Mayor Bill de Blasio to serve as Chair of the mayor's Advisory Committee on the Judiciary. Ciparick spent 19 years on New York State’s highest court and 15 years on the trial bench. She was appointed Dec. 1, 1993, by Governor Mario M. Cuomo, and was re-appointed by Governor Eliot Spitzer in November 2007.

Greenberg Traurig has been at the center of some of the most important cases in recent times. Members of the Appellate Practice handle appeals in opposition to U.S. government regulatory agencies in wide-ranging matters, focusing on science, technology and health care issues and constitutional law. Greenberg Traurig has served as counsel of record or lead counsel in hundreds of cases in both federal and state courts, obtaining precedent-setting decisions in commercial and other contexts. For more information on the firm’s Appellate Practice, click here.

