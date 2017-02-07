“We are thrilled to work with leading retail real estate companies like GGP because they recognize the intrinsic value mobile and digital bring to the evolving shopping behavior that is increasingly fueled by mobile,” said Allan Haims, CEO of StepsAway.

Continuing to bring retailers and shopping center owners together to drive brick-and-mortar sales via its in-mall mobile retail technology, StepsAway today announced that it is now deployed in nearly 150 regional shopping centers nationwide. As part of its growth trajectory, the company signed an expanded agreement with GGP Inc. (NYSE: GGP) that extends StepsAway to the company’s entire portfolio of Wi-Fi enabled shopping centers. One of the leading real estate investment trusts (REIT) in the United States, GGP deployed the StepsAway Wi-Fi-enabled solution in 112 properties following a successful pilot of the mobile retail solution in 15 shopping centers.

The StepsAway browser-based mobile solution, which does not require a download, provides shoppers smartphone access to hyperlocal in-store offers accessible via participating malls’ Wi-Fi networks. Through its patent-pending cloud-based technology platform, SAConnect™, national retailers can create and deliver promotions across multiple mall properties and mall owners, from their corporate headquarters on a single platform. Retailers can generate time-sensitive ‘flash sales’ that are valid for a short duration or offer chain-wide promotions that don’t expire.

Shoppers visiting any StepsAway-enabled shopping center simply sign onto their mall’s free Wi-Fi network and then view available promotions and offers via StepsAway’s SAMobile™ app by product category or store name. The browser-based app is compatible on any Wi-Fi enabled device.

“This year’s holiday shopping season validated that mobile and Wi-Fi are powerful marketing platforms for connecting shoppers with real time, in-mall promotions and influencing consumer engagement at the closest point of purchase,” said Allan Haims, CEO of StepsAway. “We are thrilled to work with leading retail real estate companies like GGP because they recognize the intrinsic value mobile and digital bring to the evolving shopping behavior that is increasingly fueled by mobile.”

The GGP regional shopping centers deploying StepsAway are in 40 states and major metropolitan cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, DC and Denver. For a complete list, please visit http://www.stepsaway.com.

About StepsAway

StepsAway’s cloud-based platform is used by national retailers to create and deliver hyperlocal, real-time promotions to shoppers’ smartphones via mall guest Wi-Fi networks. The turnkey mobile retail solution is deployed in more than 150 shopping centers nationwide including premier GGP, Taubman Company and Macerich malls. StepsAway aligns with retailers’ digital and omnichannel strategies by connecting mobile shoppers to in-mall offers that drive brick-and-mortar sales, while also empowering mall owners to capitalize on their Wi-Fi investments and increase sales per square foot. Consumers instantly access StepsAway via a web-based mobile app when they log onto participating malls’ Wi-Fi networks. StepsAway is a privately held company, based in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit http://www.stepsaway.com.

# # #