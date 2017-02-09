GovX.com Names Alan Cole as CEO

GovX.com, the largest online shopping destination for verified military, first responders and law enforcement, announced that Alan Cole has joined GovX.com as President and Chief Executive Officer. He was also named to the company’s board of directors, and assumed the new roles on December 19, 2016.

Prior to joining GovX, Cole was COO of San Diego-based TakeLessons.com, where he led the company to its position as a leading online marketplace for consumers to easily search for and engage private instructors from anywhere in the world. Prior to joining TakeLessons.com, Cole was Sr. Vice President of Developing Markets at the Active Network, which operates the world’s largest cloud-based platform for event/race/walk registrations. During his time with Active, Cole also served as Vice President of Media & Marketing, where he helped manage the development of the company’s Consumer Products group. Prior to working at Active, Alan was president and founder of Deltyme Corporation, which developed and hosted custom ecommerce applications.

“I’m thrilled to step into this role,” said Cole. “GovX has quickly moved from a startup to a broad-based ecommerce marketplace and our pace is accelerating. Everyone at GovX is passionate about serving our members and we truly respect the community we support. As someone who grew up in a military family, I am honored to provide privileged benefits to our wholly deserving U.S. Armed Forces and government first responder communities.”

In only five years, GovX.com has experienced enormous growth with gross merchandise revenue exceeding $30 million in 2016, having grown from $400,000 in 2011. The company has nearly 200,000 product SKUs, 300 premium brand partners including Oakley, Under Armour and The North Face. GovX has rapidly expanded into ticketing, with exclusive relationships for privileged discounts on tickets with teams in the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, as well as tickets to major concerts, entertainment, race registrations, and other events. GovX has also launched a special travel portal and is working with major hotel chains as well as a division of Priceline to provide special wholesale rates for GovX.com members. GovX’s membership will soon exceed 2.5 million verified individuals who, with their families, represent nearly 6.5 million people served through this fast-growing ecommerce site. Membership is free and eligibility is quickly and easily confirmed through GovX.com’s proprietary online verification system.

“Alan brings strong operating experience in online marketplaces as well as that special entrepreneurial background that allows him to move right into a faced-paced, tech-heavy ecommerce company, for which he will have an immediate, beneficial impact,” said Anthony Farwell, Chairman of GovX, Inc. “I want to thank Eric McCue for his tremendous contribution in leading our company over the past three years and bringing so many talented executives to GovX. It seems fitting that Eric also managed to identify a successor who possesses his same high sense of purpose and ethos of bringing benefits and privilege to those who protect and serve our nation and communities.”

About GovX, Inc

GovX.com, is based in San Diego and is the leading online military and government discount shopping destination for current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces, as well as those in police, fire, FBI, DEA, Border Patrol and employees of related federal, state and local government agencies. Through GovX.com, qualified members have unique access to purchase premium off-duty lifestyle products and on-duty tactical gear directly from manufacturers. Membership also provides discounts on a growing list of major league sporting events, race registration, concerts, travel deals, and more, all unavailable to the general public. GovX.com is a controlled-access ecommerce website, ensuring that military and government discount pricing is accessible only to this very deserving group of qualified members. Membership is free. For more information, visit GovX.com.