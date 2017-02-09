Eco Achievers, a nationally recognized energy, engineering and design consulting firm, has announced its relocation to offices in Chicago’s West Loop. Located in the same neighborhood as Google Chicago, the new McDonald’s corporate headquarters, and Hyatt Hotels headquarters, the new office location provides ample space for Eco Achievers’ recently expanded staff.

“We’re excited by the vibrant and innovative energy of the West Loop neighborhood," said Jason LaFleur, Eco Achievers’ President and Managing Director of Building Science. “We’ll have quick access to our clients in the Loop, and easy access to major highways that will allow us to better serve our green building projects throughout Chicagoland and the region.” The move to the West Loop location at 1647 West Fulton Street will be completed in February 2017.

“With more than 100 active projects, and having added new staff, we’re thrilled to be expanding our working space,” noted Lindsey Elton, Director of Rating Services for Eco Achievers. “Our new offices not only are located in an area rich with history and character, but also give us the room to grow in 2017 and beyond.” Staff most recently added to the company roster include Emily Rhea as an Energy Analyst, and Margaret McPhillips as Project Coordinator, bringing a full compliment of building performance and zero energy expertise to the firm.

In business since 2007, Eco Achievers takes building performance consulting to the next level, provides services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients nationally and in Mexico. Services offered include consulting for commercial and residential owners looking for zero energy buildings, adaptable green energy design and modeling, and third party testing for green building standards including LEED certification, HERS ratings, Passive House (PHIUS+) and home efficiency and air quality evaluations.

About Eco Achievers

