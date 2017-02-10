Global EDM Machines “We are excited to continue providing our customers with machines that use technology to make them affordable and easier to operate,” Ramesh Malhotra CEO of Global EDM Inc.

Global EDM, Inc. is pleased to announce its continued focus and commitment in solidifying and growing its EDM machine business following the merger of its EDM consumables division with SST, Makino’s consumables group.

Headquartered in Mason, Ohio, Global EDM, Inc. is the exclusive US and Canada importer of the Excetek line of EDM Wire and Sinker Machines as well as exclusive US distributor of Ocean EDM Drills. In addition, Global EDM offers an expanded range of ‘Beaumont’ Fast Hole EDM Drill machines and ‘pECM’ Electro Chemical Machines providing a complete portfolio of EDM/ECM machines.

“We are excited to continue providing our customers with machines that use technology to make them affordable and easier to operate,” said Ramesh Malhotra CEO of Global EDM, Inc.

Barry Ramsay, VP of Global EDM added, “Our team of engineers are committed to providing Global’s family of customers with uninterrupted, timely service and support across all service, warranty, maintenance and repair programs.”

Contact Information

Barry Ramsay

Phone: +1 513 701 0441

EmaIl: contact(at)globaledm(dot)com