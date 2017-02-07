FirstService Residential Expands Management Portfolio in Henderson

The opportunity to work with and serve the homeowners of the Weston Hills Homeowners Association will undoubtedly lead to an overall improved sense of community within the neighborhood.

Master-planned community, Weston Hills, has selected FirstService Residential, Nevada’s leading community management company, as its new community management services provider.

Weston Hills is a single-family community consisting of 864 residences located in the City of Henderson, off McCormick Road and Kendall End Avenue. The residents of Weston Hills enjoy amenities such as walking trails, breathtaking city views and close proximity to Chimera Golf Club. Weston Hills homes are just minutes from the 3500-acre luxury lake-side community of Lake Las Vegas. FirstService Residential assumed management responsibilities on January 1, 2017.

“I believe the Weston Hills board of directors chose FirstService Residential when they saw the results of partnering with a company that provides personalized solutions and industry expertise with a local touch to create a noticeable difference for each community we serve,” said Cameron Clark, business development manager for FirstService Residential in Nevada. “The opportunity to work with and serve the homeowners of the Weston Hills Homeowners Association will undoubtedly lead to an overall improved sense of community within the neighborhood.”

Henderson, Nevada, nick-named the “city of destiny”, is one of Clark County’s fastest growing cities. The City has received national recognition and accreditation for its parks and recreation system. Henderson is also home to several luxury master-planned communities such Ascaya, Lake Las Vegas, MacDonald Ranch Highlands, Seven Hills, and Del Webb’s Anthem.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is recognized as Nevada’s leading and most experienced full-service community association management firm. For over 25 years, FirstService Residential has continued to provide the best-in-class community management solutions and genuinely helpful service to its over 370 properties and communities throughout Nevada.

FirstService Residential is North America’s largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential’s managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.

With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.

