Joseph Cianciotto: Cycle for Survival Fights Cancer

Friends of Robb Milacci, who tragically passed away in 2009 from a rare cancer, are striving to raise $20,000 as part of a fundraiser involving Cycle for Survival -- a movement created to defeat rare cancers through indoor cycling events for teams, according to Milacci’s friend Joseph Cianciotto

The goal of Team Robb of New York City is to get all of Milacci’s surviving fraternity brothers (Delta Upsilon) to donate to the team in honor of Milacci’s birthday on February 12 to celebrate his life. The team’s aim is to receive donations of $100 each to achieve the $20,000 goal, Joe Cianciotto said.

Joseph Cianciotto said that when Milacci passed away, his amazingly strong wife and young children, Laurel and Robert (Beck), agreed to make something good come out of this loss. Thus, they began to take part in Cycle for Survival five years ago, with Team Robb being able to raise thousands over the past few years. One hundred percent of each dollar given goes straight to the pioneering research that Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, or MSK, is leading. MSK is the largest and oldest private cancer center in the world, and it is known for its unique collaboration between researchers and doctors that enables new therapies and drugs to quickly arrive at the bedsides of patients. All money raised is allotted to the research within half a year of the cycling events, so donors can be confident that their gifts will have an automatic impact on patients with rare cancer and their families.

The MSK’s research is essential because many patients with rare cancers lack a treatment protocol and game plan. The money raised through Cycle for Survival can pave the way for new research initiatives, clinical trials, and studies that can help these patients. In the first 10 years of Cycle for Survival, over $100 million has already been raised as part of the movement.

Rare cancers make up a critical area of focus for researchers because they occur more frequently than many people realize. In fact, about 50 percent of all patients suffering from cancer have rare cancers, ranging from pancreatic cancer to ovarian, thyroid, stomach, lymphoma, leukemia, and pediatric cancer. Unfortunately, although these types of cancers make up nearly half of cancer diagnoses combined, research on them is dramatically underfunded.

Cycle for Survival is making it possible for an increasing number of people to unite together to fight back against cancer -- a disease that takes far too many lives each year.

Check out Robb’s fundraiser here: http://mskcc.convio.net/site/TR?team_id=55170&fr_id=2831&pg=team.

