Edison Awards Announces Product Finalists that Will Change the World

2017 Edison Awards “Our finalists represent innovators who have globally influential ideas. Beyond their ideas, the finalists represent the incredible dedication, effort, and persistence required to bring dreams to life.”

In honor of Thomas Edison’s 170th birthday, the Edison Awards Steering Committee is honored to announce the 2017 Edison Awards Finalists—the products, services and solutions that represent the best in innovation. Following an in-depth review by the Committee, the final ballot was sent for review to more than 3,000 professionals from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, including professional organizations representing a wide variety of industries and disciplines.

Over 400 nominations from around the world were reviewed by industry experts to arrive at the Finalists, who are listed alphabetically on the Edison Awards website. (Please note that the sequence does not reflect the order in which they ranked.) The Gold, Silver, and Bronze designations will be announced at the April 20th black-tie Edison Awards Gala at the historic Capitale in New York, NY.

The Edison Awards celebrates its 30th year of recognizing and honoring the best in innovations and innovators. “Our finalists represent innovators who have globally influential ideas. Beyond their ideas, the finalists represent the incredible dedication, effort, and persistence required to bring dreams to life,” said Kenneth D. Gray, Edison Awards Steering Committee member. “They remind us that what we can dream, we can achieve.”

The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) who pioneered new product development methods and a systematic process of innovation. His 1,093 patents made him one of the most influential inventors of all time. We congratulate the teams who devoted time and resources to making the world a better place.

In addition to the awards Gala, this year’s event will include the Meet the Innovators Forum, featuring presentations and panel discussions with 2017 Edison Achievement Award Winners Jeffrey R. Immelt, Chairman of the Board and CEO of General Electric, and Astro Teller, Captain of Moonshots (CEO) of X, as well as several of the world’s top innovators.

The 2017 Edison Awards is sponsored by Black & Veatch, Caterpillar, and Venture2, Inc.

About The Edison Awards: The Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The Edison Awards have been recognizing and honoring the best innovations and innovators since 1987. For more information about the Edison Awards, please visit http://www.edisonawards.com