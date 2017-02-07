In addition to helping us reach and convert a much wider audience, FastSpring has helped us automate our order management and reporting processes.

Wood Mackenzie (http://www.woodmac.com), the leading global natural resources research consultancy, has turned to FastSpring (FastSpring.com) to build out their global e-commerce platform. FastSpring was the natural choice for their powerful and effective digital commerce solution to help Wood Mackenzie drive sales across the world while cost-effectively managing complex global currency and tax issues.

Since 1973, WoodMac, a Verisk Analytics business, has been a global leader in commercial intelligence for the energy, metals and mining industries. Wood Mackenzie provides objective analysis and advice on assets, companies and markets, giving clients the insights they need to make better strategic decisions. The company’s asset reports address such topics as oil and gas (upstream and downstream oil and gas, unconventional oil and gas, oil and gas exploration, refining and oil products, and more), as well as, metals, coal, and chemical markets.

Bringing on the FastSpring commerce solution allowed reports that have been provided in bundles to now be easily purchased individually. This new venture, incubated by WoodMac's IT team and now established as a formal sales channel has improved the reach and audience for sales of Wood Mackenzie solutions.

“Our high-quality content is at the core of everything we do. Our business model is evolving with the times and FastSpring’s e-commerce platform has enabled Wood Mackenzie to reach both existing customers and prospects with new offerings, worldwide, and grow our customer base,” comments Doug Topken, VP of Global eCommerce. “In addition to helping us reach and convert a much wider audience, FastSpring has helped us automate our order management and reporting processes.”

As a leading digital commerce solution for over ten years, FastSpring has first-hand industry knowledge and was able to effectively move Wood Mackenzie to a solution that supports company goals while maintaining their brand. FastSpring was able to implement and optimize the Wood Mackenzie sales experience based on their expertise from helping thousands of companies successfully sell through their platform.

“In today’s competitive global marketplace, it can be challenging for companies to choose comprehensive and effective e-commerce solutions to meet their unique needs,” comments FastSpring CEO Chris Lueck. “We’re privileged that we were able to provide Wood Mackenzie with an ultramodern solution to maximize its reach and worldwide sales through FastSpring.”

About Wood Mackenzie:

As a global leader in commercial intelligence for the energy, metals and mining industries, Wood Mackenzie provides objective analysis and advice on assets, companies and markets, giving clients the insight they need to make better strategic decisions. With Wood Mackenzie’s robust proprietary data and models, the company is able to adeptly forecast and value with confidence, and to provide clients with strategic advice they can trust. Its global teams of experts rigorously evaluate the data, ensuring an unrivalled depth of understanding of its chosen markets. For more information on Wood Mackenzie and its asset reports and other services, please visit http://www.woodmac.com.

About FastSpring:

Founded in 2005, FastSpring provides thousands of customers worldwide with a highly acclaimed, all-in-one e-commerce, subscription management and billing platform.

Specifically designed to meet the needs of software, SaaS, and other online service companies, the FastSpring platform will help maximize conversions, increase sales, and grow business—all while providing an award-winning client service experience.

