Befour, Inc., the Wisconsin-based manufacturer of professional medical scales, has appointed Dorian Drake International as its export management company for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Under the new agreement, Dorian Drake will manage all export functions in its territory, with special focus on building brand recognition and distribution for the Befour brand of professional scales.

“Befour is excited to team with Dorian Drake to develop international distribution,” said Gary Butters, President of Befour. “Our medical scale business is growing in North America and we look forward to working with Dorian Drake to help us extend this success into Latin America.”

Commenting on the new arrangement, Dorian Drake’s President, Ed Dorian Jr. said, “Befour stands apart from many of its competitors because its products are loaded with features and made in the United States. We look forward to working with Gary and his team to build Befour sales in Latin America and the Caribbean.

About Befour, Inc. and Professional Scales for Medical and Fitness Industry

Befour, Inc., based in Saukville, Wisconsin, USA, is a family-owned business manufacturing the finest professional healthcare and fitness scales in the industry. Since 1977, Befour has designed and manufactured scales with high capacity, extreme accuracy and reliability used by medical professionals, hospitals, sport teams, military installations, and fitness trainers. To learn more, go to http://www.Befour.com.

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company (EMC)

Based in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales, marketing, customer service, traffic, credit and collections for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive; foodservice equipment; hardware and lawn and garden; industrial and environmental, and medical. To learn more, go to http://www.doriandrake.com/.