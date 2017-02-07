Stoplight Launches Scenarios to Simplify API Testing and Governance

Today we’re…creating the first solution that supports all three phases of pre-production in one cohesive package. Our goal is to reduce duplication of work and increase efficiency to help developers and engineering teams build higher-quality APIs, faster.

Stoplight, the modular API toolkit developers always wanted, today launched Scenarios, a powerful and hassle-free tool for API testing and governance. As the only comprehensive contract testing tool on the market, Scenarios is valuable alone but even more powerful when used in tandem with Stoplight’s other tools. Scenarios has been in private beta, and is now launching publicly, ready for immediate use by API developers and engineering teams of any size.

With the addition of Scenarios, Stoplight is now the only robust solution for the entire API pre-production lifecycle. The Stoplight toolkit supports the modeling, documentation, testing, and governance of both traditional APIs and microservices. Its tools can be used in tandem or as point solutions to solve for specific needs within existing developer workflows.

Scenarios integrates seamlessly with models built using Stoplight’s API designer, which allows an API specification to be used as a contract, and applied to an API in the form of tests. When an update is made to a specification in response to test results, Stoplight automatically updates the documentation. This saves developers a lot of hassle and radically increases productivity.

“Right now individual developers and engineering teams are forced to cobble together various point solutions and tools to manage the discrete stages of API development. This creates bottlenecks that delay getting product to market in a fast-moving and highly competitive landscape,” said Marc MacLeod, Stoplight CEO. “Today we’re adding Scenarios to our toolkit, creating the first solution that supports all three phases of pre-production in one cohesive package. Our goal is to reduce duplication of work and increase efficiency to help developers and engineering teams build higher-quality APIs, faster.”

APIs are quickly becoming the key interface for many businesses. APIs are both increasingly critical and increasingly complex. Meanwhile, developers are having to work faster to bring APIs to market. Microservices are emerging as a powerful new way to architect APIs, which has led to a rapid and explosive architectural shift that has outpaced the industry’s ability to provide tooling. As a result, companies are beginning to rethink their API strategies, and developer teams are adopting a more measured, thoughtful approach. Stoplight helps such companies streamline efforts across their entire team, and bring order to the chaos.

To learn more about Scenarios, visit stoplight.io, and join other companies like Zendesk, TiVo and SendGrid already using Stoplight.

Stoplight is the modular API toolkit developers always wanted. We take the hassle out of your API strategy from start to finish.

Stoplight’s toolkit supports API modeling, documentation, and testing. They can be used in tandem or as point solutions to solve for specific needs within your existing workflows. Our customers, including Quicken, TiVo and SendGrid, trust Stoplight to help them ship APIs in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the effort.

Stoplight is based in Austin, TX and is a 2015 graduate of Techstars Austin.

Learn more at stoplight.io.