7 Allied Anesthesia Physicians Named Top Docs

Seven Allied Anesthesia physicians are honored on this year's list. "...the greatest part of the Physicians of Excellence honor is that it... promotes the best quality care for our patients.”

Award-winning medical group Allied Anesthesia announced today that Orange County Medical Association (OCMA) chose seven of the group’s anesthesiologists as 2017 Physicians of Excellence. The Physicians of Excellence program is a collaborative effort between OCMA, the Orange County Register and COAST Magazine. The list of doctors appears each January in COAST’s Top Docs feature issue, which has historically been the publication’s highest-selling issue. Last month’s issue is in print and online, and the complete list of doctors is on the Orange County Register’s searchable Physicians of Excellence database.

The OCMA, in partnership with COAST and the Orange County Register, manage the Physicians of Excellence program, which recognizes doctors who have demonstrated leadership in medicine through research and education, and who are have consistently delivered high quality care to patients. The three entities honored more than 400 local physicians at an awards event earlier this year.

The Allied Anesthesia anesthesiologists named 2107 Physicians of Excellence all practice in Southern California. They are:

Dr. Jack Canton – Medical director of anesthesia at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange and at Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC); practicing at St. Joseph Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Orange County and Hoag Orthopedic Institute in Irvine

Dr. Manoj Kulkarni – practicing at Children’s Hospital of Orange County

Dr. Jon Nguyen – practicing at Children’s Hospital of Orange County, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, St. Joseph Hospital and the Newport Coast Surgery Center in Newport Beach

Dr. Lynnus F. Peng – Chief medical advisor for medical software company ePreop; practicing at Pacific Surgery Center in Costa Mesa and at St. Jude Medical Center and St. Jude Plaza Surgery Center, both in Fullerton

Dr. Afshin Shabanie – Medical director of pain management at St. Joseph Hospital; practicing at Children’s Hospital of Orange County, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, Irvine Endoscopy & Surgical Institute, Main Street Specialty Surgery Center in Orange and St. Joseph Hospital

Dr. Francis Michael Sweeny – Host and creator of medical podcast Straight Talk MD; practicing at Children’s Hospital of Orange County, Hoag Orthopedic Institute and St. Joseph Hospital

Dr. Eric Wellmeyer – Member of the Pharmacy & Therapeutics Committee and the Physician Health & Wellness Committee at St. Joseph Hospital, and practicing at St. Joseph Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Orange County

Canton said of the honor, “We’ve had many of our physicians named to the list every year since Allied Anesthesia formed, and every year, this honor continues to remind us how important the physicians’ roles as leader, collaborator, researcher, educator and community member are. We couldn’t be prouder that, again, several of our doctors are being recognized for their excellent performance in these areas of practice. But the greatest part of the Physicians of Excellence honor is that it supports a culture of excellence in the Southern California medical community—it promotes the best quality care for our patients.”

