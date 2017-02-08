The Regenerative Biologics Institute, or RBI, has opened a state-of-the-art facility in Vero Beach, FL to offer innovative regenerative therapies to patients on the Treasure Coast and throughout Florida. RBI is the first of its kind center of excellence in the area that specializes in minimally-invasive regenerative therapies and is complete with a dedicated biologics laboratory. RBI also utilizes advanced image guidance technology including ultrasound and even live x-ray for precise delivery of therapeutics into certain areas of the body like the spine. Regenerative Medicine is an innovative approach that utilizes a patient’s own natural regenerative ability in the form of stem cells and platelets to treat degenerative conditions, sports injuries and more. The field has been recognized worldwide as one that offers the potential to dramatically impact patient care in the 21st century.

Millions of Americans suffer from chronic pain or sustain injuries during their lives that can often be debilitating and limit their daily activities. RBI’s stem cell therapy and platelet rich plasma therapy (PRP), treatments may offer new hope to these patients since they are among the few therapies that offer the true promise of treating the underlying causes of degenerative conditions instead of just treating the symptoms. The ultimate goal of using regenerative therapies is reduce pain, rebuild healthier tissue and restore more normal tissue function allowing patients to live and age better.

“We are very excited about opening an RBI facility in Vero Beach,” said Jason Griffeth, RBI’s Managing Director. “I’ve had the opportunity to travel the globe learning, teaching and developing regenerative medicine techniques for nearly 15 years so it is exciting to bring this expertise to my home town. Our goal is to establish one of the premier regenerative medicine clinics in Florida and to help patients feel & function better using their own bodies natural healing ability.”

RBI treats a wide variety of conditions including back/spine pain, sports related injuries, arthritis and more. RBI’s therapies use the body’s natural healing capability to stimulate and enhance healing without side effects. All RBI’s treatments are non-surgical and minimally invasive so they require little down time post-procedure, allowing patients to get back to their active lifestyle quickly. The entire treatment can be completed within a couple hours and patients return home the very same day.

For stem cell therapy treatments, a small tissue sample is taken from a patient then processed to isolate and concentrate millions of regenerative cells. These cells are then combined with bioactive platelets and injected precisely into an area of need such as a degenerative disc or arthritic joint.

Platelet Rich Plasma, commonly known as PRP, is derived from a patient’s own blood sample and is composed of highly concentrated platelets and growth factors. PRP has been shown to stimulate healing in soft tissues by supplying growth factors, cytokines and other bioactive proteins. PRP can also act as a biological scaffold for stem cell treatments which can potentially enhance healing even further.

Once available only to professional athletes, RBI aims to bring these innovative therapies to all patients that can benefit from them. If you would like to talk to one of our experienced team members to see if you might benefit from RBI’s regenerative therapies, please call us at 772-492-6973, email us at info(at)rbistemcell(dot)com or visit our website at http://www.rbistemcell.com.

About RBI’s Team

RBI’s unique model is to combine experts and leading scientists from the regenerative medicine field with clinicians that are trained in precise injection techniques. Our Managing Director, Jason Griffeth, has been in the regenerative medicine field for nearly 15 years and has directed the science & development of a number of pioneering regenerative therapies worldwide. He was worked with clinicians at leading research institutions to develop some of the most advanced regenerative medicine treatment protocols and stem cell isolation protocols available.

RBI’s Medical Director, Dr. Brett Haake, is a Board Certified Anesthesiologist that has trained with leading stem cell scientists and clinicians. His fervent interest in the field of regenerative medicine is due to his lifelong participation in athletics and service in the military. He joined RBI in order to be on the cutting edge of immunomodulatory therapies including stem cell and PRP treatments. As a Specialist in Anesthesiology, Dr. Haake is a highly trained physician that draws on his extensive knowledge in physiology, pharmacology and diseases to guide his treatment techniques.