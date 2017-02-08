The Canyon Villa Announces The Winery Series At Sunday Supper

The Canyon Villa Paso Robles, Calif. Our guests consistently rank it as the highlight of their stay.

William Carter and Katherine Bloxsom-Carter, Proprietors of The Canyon Villa are pleased to announce the Winery Series at Sunday Supper.

“After receiving Sunset Magazine's coveted Best of the Best Bed & Breakfast award and ranking third in USA Today’s 10 Best Wine Country Hotel award nationwide,” we asked, “How do we raise the bar?”

“Quietly, in the fall of 2016, The Canyon Villa invited select Paso Robles wineries to host the Wine Hour on Sunday’s showcasing their wines, then joining everyone for Sunday Supper,” stated Katherine. “The guests consistently rank it as the highlight of their stay.”

“With the recent success of the Winery Series at Sunday Supper, The Canyon Villa is extending it to guests visiting in 2017,” William added. “Sharing the outstanding wines of the Paso Robles wine region to guests around the world.”

Join The Canyon Villa for the Winery Series at Sunday Supper when a local winery presents their wines during Wine Hour. Immediately following, sit-down to a complimentary signature Sunday Supper with the winery’s ambassador. Qualify for this special evening by booking a third night including Sunday night. 3-night minimum applies. Blackout dates apply.

ABOUT THE CANYON VILLA

The Canyon Villa is an internationally recognized, award-winning Tuscan-inspired upscale B&B. The Villa provides a gracious, intimate and luxurious brand of hospitality offering refined elegance to guests worldwide. Set upon a promontory, The Canyon Villa serenely overlooks three highly regarded estate vineyards/wineries and an orchard producing estate olive oils, in the acclaimed Paso Robles wine region. This five-star boutique B&B offers Italian architecture, landscaped grounds, panoramic views, world-class cuisine, award-winning service and opulent amenities.

