Assemble Systems names Donald R. Henrich as President and CEO

Assemble Systems, the leading provider of Construction Data Management solution Assemble Insight announced today that Donald R. Henrich has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. Don brings extensive experience in the engineering software market from product concept and strategy to sales, marketing, and customer success in the field. Mr. Henrich joined the company as Chief Operating Officer in 2016. Prior to that he was head of Global Sales for Trimble Navigation’s General Contractor business. Mr. Henrich joined Trimble in 2012 via the acquisition of Vico Software which he cofounded. Prior to starting Vico, he was Vice President and General Manager of Graphisoft US, whom he joined in 2004 and where the ideas for 5D BIM emerged.

Don’s earlier industry experience include his role as President and CEO of SET, a privately held software tools company funded by Charles River Ventures. Before SET, he was Senior Vice President of Marketing at Parametric Technology Corporation, a world leading engineering software company, headquartered in Needham, MA, where he also held General Manager positions running Asia and Europe. Mr. Henrich was cofounder of MatrixOne, now a subsidiary of Dassault Systemes of France. Don holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Northeastern University.

“Don is going to help take Assemble to the next level, he is the ideal leader as we enter the next chapter of our company,” said Clay Morel, Executive Chairman of the Board at Assemble Systems. “As we add new capabilities for our customers and expand into different markets, Don will be instrumental in ensuring Assemble’s success,” Mr. Morel added, “We are excited that he accepted this opportunity and look forward to continued growth and success under his leadership.”

“I am deeply honored by this opportunity and thrilled to be asked to lead this innovative company," said Don Henrich. "I’d like to thank our Board, our team, our customers and Howard Davis for their hard work in building such an exciting company. Assemble Systems has become the BIM/VDC standard in the building construction market. This is a very exciting time for both the AEC and EPC industry, and I am grateful to be a part of it. Our entire team will continue to pursue the Assemble vision of providing powerful collaboration and management solutions to this rapidly changing industry.”

If you would like to learn more about Assemble Systems, please visit http://www.assemblesystems.com.

About Assemble Systems:

Assemble Systems with offices in Boston and Houston provides construction data management solutions. Its core offering, Assemble Insight, is a cloud based platform allowing AEC firms to leverage 3D data for increased project insight, advanced project collaboration and data driven decision making. Assemble is used today to manage over 6,500 projects.