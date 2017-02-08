Hi-Gear Products Inc, a woman-owned manufacturer and forerunner in the global automotive aftermarket industry announced it has established a strategic partnership with Dorian Drake International, an innovative leader in the field of export management.

Dorian Drake will manage all export functions worldwide, excluding Russia, Eastern European territories and the Middle East, with special focus on building distribution and promoting the DoctorWax brand of automotive appearance products.

“Hi-Gear was founded in 1992 as a family-owned distributor of automotive aftermarket products,” Business Manager Cheryl McLarney says. “About 15 years ago after a decade of brand and market development, company leaders made the strategic business decision to acquire a turnkey manufacturing facility in Massachusetts to bring the production of its own brands and diverse product lines in-house. This initiative provided enormous flexibility with product development and allowed the company to expand by offering private label and contract manufacturing services to outside companies.”

“We have been extremely successful developing our worldwide networks in major key markets, and believe this strategic partnership with Dorian Drake will launch our organization into greater growth and expansion into Latin America and beyond. We’re very pleased to be working with Dorian’s experienced team of professionals and experts in global distribution and look forward to a very fruitful association,” said Hi-Gear Products President, Svetlana Aptekman.

Commenting on the new arrangement, Dorian Drake’s Automotive Group Manager Knut Sauer said, “The DoctorWax range of automotive appearance products, specifically the waxes and compounds fill a void in our current product offering. With the addition of DoctorWax we are excited to now be able to offer a complete range of high quality US made automotive chemical and appearance products worldwide."

About Hi-Gear

Founded more than 25 years ago by newcomers to America, Hi-Gear Products is renowned in the automotive aftermarket industry for producing and distributing superior chemical products to customers around the world. Today, Hi-Gear offers more than 3,000 products for nearly every application in the automotive aftermarket segment. The company manufactures everything from gasoline and diesel additives, greases; engine, transmission, power steering and hydraulic fluids to cooling system additives; metal conditioners; appearance and specialty car care products.

About Dorian Drake International

Dorian Drake International, founded in 1947 and headquartered in New York with regional offices in more than a dozen locations around the world, provides manufacturers with a full service alternative to staffing and managing their own export departments. The firm’s mission is to build world-class distribution for leading manufacturers in select industries. With multi-lingual, multi-cultural sales and marketing professionals situated in offices throughout the world, Dorian Drake offers manufacturers unique expertise and an immediate market presence that otherwise would take years to build.

CONTACT:

Cheryl McLarney

Tel: 978-534-7806

Fax: 978-562-1009

Email: c.mclarney(at)hi-gear-usa(dot)com