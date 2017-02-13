Malan Breton Runway Show at Style Fashion Week on Feb. 9 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden Our mission is to create an innovative platform to showcase extraordinary design talent to the global fashion through immersive events at the intersection of fashion, music and art.

Style Fashion Week (http://www.stylefashionweek.com) the producer of globally recognized fashion events, broke boundaries with an unforgettable day of immersive runway shows, elaborate catwalks and memorable performances. Undeterred by the effects of Thursday’s intense winter snowstorm, crowds of fashion industry and consumers gathered at The Theater at Madison Square Garden to see fifteen designers showing their latest collections, while chart-topping musicians performed.

The unprecedented fashion event took place on February 9 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden and featured immersive runway shows headlined by MALAN BRETON. His powerful show, “Everywhere at the end of time…” drew inspiration from the silent film era with Frankie Grande, Kiera Chaplin, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Mason Grammer and Dylan Grieco donning seventy different looks on the runway.

HONEE, SHALINI COUTURE, COMMATTEO, PATRICIA MICHAELS, MARIO DE LA TORRE, DAVID TUPAZ, ZOAN ASH, ADRIAN ALICEA, M THE MOVEMENT, YDAMYS SIMO, RICHARD HALLMARQ, WANGLILING, EDDIE EDDIE BY BILLY TOMMY and RICH BY RICHIE RICH were also featured on the runway during Style Fashion Week.

Special performances by Sky Ferreira, hip-hop artist Layzie Bone (Bone Thugs & Harmony), Pop Singer

Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees), Miri Ben-Ari and Meredith O'Connor as well as music stylings by Mims, Missals, JP Vance, Squidnice and Smooky MarGielaa and DJ JES entertained a packed crowd of consumers, fashion industry insiders, VIPs and celebrities including Jessica Pimentel, Nicole Arbour, Miss J Alexander, Michael Raven, Caila Quinn and Madeline Stuart, amongst others.

“Our mission is to create an innovative platform to showcase extraordinary design talent to the global fashion through immersive events at the intersection of fashion, music and art,” said Style Fashion Week President Veronica Kerzner. “We are thrilled to have hosted such a successful milestone event at one of the world’s most iconic venues and are excited to head to the West Coast where Style Fashion Week will produce Los Angeles Fashion Week.”

Style Fashion Week also collaborated with Russell Simmons' Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation on an exclusive art installation for the Style Marketplace. Located in the lobby at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, the Style Marketplace immersed guests in fashion, art and commerce.

