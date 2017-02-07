RJ Young Announces New Website Launch

RJ Young unveils new website “We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides our visitors to better understand RJ Young’s solutions that help businesses become more successful." —Chip Crunk, RJ Young President and Chief Executive Officer.

RJ Young, the third largest independent office equipment dealer in the Southeast, announced today the official unveiling of its new website, incorporating enhanced filtering capabilities, making it easier for visitors to narrow down products and services set by criteria most important to them. The newly redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information and features that offer a more comprehensive understanding of RJ Young’s solutions specializing in document management, managed print services, IT services and office imaging.

“We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides our visitors to better understand RJ Young’s solutions that help businesses become more successful," said Chip Crunk, RJ Young President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our mission is to connect with visitors by understanding their pain points and provide a customized offering of products and solutions geared towards their specific needs. We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have an informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our footprint."

The site's refreshed and simplified look in addition to RJ Young’s improved customer account portal allows for better online interaction. RJ Young’s Electronic Portal for Account Management, Services and Supplies (ePASS™) grants customers fast and convenient service all online in one easy-to-access location. Customers are able to place service requests, order toner and supplies, check meter readings and more with ease using ePASS™.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for communications from RJ Young at http://www.rjyoung.com.

About RJ Young

RJ Young is one of the largest independent office equipment dealers in the country, specializing in document management solutions, managed print services, IT services and office imaging. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, RJ Young has been in business for 61 years and has over 500 employees in over 20 sales and service locations across six states. Under the corporate tagline “Your productivity is our mission,” RJ Young helps modern professionals become more successful in their businesses with solutions to securely manage paper and digital information, maintain vital information technology systems and empower businesses with leading printing technologies. You can visit RJ Young online at: http://www.rjyoung.com.