NOVAtime continues to maintain an unwavering vigilance in ensuring our customers are able to maintain compliance with any standard or regulation that may apply to them.

NOVAtime Technology, Inc. (http://www.novatime.com), a leading provider of workforce management / time & attendance solutions, has successfully implemented the NOVAtime 5000 workforce management / time & attendance solution for Epic Insurance Brokers and Consultants, meeting all the needs of their 1400 employees, and exceeding customer service expectations.

Epic Insurance Brokers, a highly-rated, San Francisco-based insurance brokerage and consulting firm specializing in property & casualty insurance and employee benefits, is truly in a league of their own. Striving to bring their namesake into everything they do, EPIC currently ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States and one of the top 50 brokers in the world. This is why, when they needed a workforce management / time & attendance solution that matched their ‘epic’ standards, they chose to work with NOVAtime.

NOVAtime was able to accommodate flexible organizational setups. This came in handy when Epic Brokers acquired smaller companies, each with their own unique set of pay rules that had to be used in the system. NOVAtime’s highly flexible group settings enabled Epic Brokers to accommodate three subsidiary business pay rules and their own pay rules without requiring the use of an additional database. “The ability to separate our database and apply different paycodes to the groups while still being able to run reports using our entire database is critical to our business,” said Simone Dunn, EPIC Broker’s Payroll Manager. The flexibility of the NOVAtime system also enabled EPIC to instill their own flavor into areas of the system. Their customized time-off code, “Just Stay Away” exemplifies this customization.

Furthermore, NOVAtime was able to wow EPIC with their superlative customer service. “The assistance and expertise provided by our implementation engineer, Paul, was impeccable! His competence and knowledge made this project a pleasure. I can never remember ever being told no by any NOVAtime staff for any issue!” said Ms. Dunn

EPIC integrates its NOVAtime system with Ascentis for its payroll needs.

About NOVAtime

With over 17,000 customers, NOVAtime is headquartered in Diamond Bar, California, and has become the leader in integrating Workforce Management solutions with Human Resource and Payroll systems. Known for its scalable and leading-edge software and hardware technology, NOVAtime has been selected as the preferred Time and Attendance / Workforce Management solution provider by many of the best-managed companies in the world.