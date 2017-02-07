Auvik's network infrastructure RMM Auvik delivered a smart, timely response to help us quickly address this Cisco component notice.

Auvik Networks is working with managed service providers to quickly identify Cisco products with a faulty clock signal component on their clients’ networks.

In a February 2 notice, Cisco revealed that a clock signal component in some of its products is prone to degrading over time.

“Although the Cisco products with this component are currently performing normally, we expect product failures to increase over the years, beginning after the unit has been in operation for approximately 18 months,” the company said. “Once the component has failed, the system will stop functioning, will not boot, and is not recoverable.”

Managed service providers are scrambling to determine which devices on their many client networks are affected by the faulty component in order to get those units replaced by Cisco as soon as possible. Cisco has announced it will replace all affected products that are under warranty or covered by a valid service contract.

“Many MSPs don’t have accurate or up-to-date information about the devices on their client networks,” said Alex Hoff, Auvik’s VP Sales & Product. “They’ll need to run potentially hundreds of commands to identify if a device is subject to the Cisco notice. It’s something an MSP must do, but it takes time—and we all know, time is money.”

Auvik can create a list of affected devices instantly. Auvik’s network-focused RMM provides visibility and control of infrastructure devices, such as routers, switches, and firewalls. The solution’s automated real-time network inventory provides MSPs with device information such as make, model, serial number, and firmware / software versions.

“Auvik delivered a smart, timely response to help us quickly address this Cisco component notice,” said Robinson Roca, Lead Network Engineer / Cloud Architect at BBH Solutions. “Their solution saved us untold hours of technician time and helped us provide proactive service to our clients. No other system does what Auvik does for us.”

Other networking vendors use the same clock signal component that Cisco uses but so far no others have come forward with an announcement.

For information on becoming an Auvik partner, please send an email to sales(at)auvik(dot)com or call 1-866-59-AUVIK (28845).

About Auvik Networks

Auvik is a network-focused software company that helps managed service providers improve the efficiency and profitability of their managed services. Auvik’s network infrastructure RMM (remote monitoring and management) gives MSPs better visibility, documentation, and monitoring for their client networks, and automates many time-consuming network tasks. Auvik was named to the 2016 ChannelE2E 100 list, which identifies top disruptors and innovators in the IT channel. Visit http://www.auvik.com or follow @AuvikNetworks on Twitter. Auvik is a registered trademark of Auvik Networks Inc.