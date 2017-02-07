Krow Launches the Industry Cloud for Professional Services

Krow Software, the leading professional services automation (PSA) solutions built native on Salesforce for a new era of business, today announced the launch of the Industry Cloud for Professional Services, the industry’s most complete and unified solution for professional services automation.

Krow Professional Services Automation (PSA) is the first cloud product to seamlessly deliver an end-to-end solution for professional services teams from opportunity management, services cpq, project management, resource planning and staffing, to time & expense, billing, project accounting, revenue recognition, communities, and analytics, in one unified solution.

As part of the launch, Krow is also announcing the availability of two new solutions - Services CPQ and Recruiting.

Krow Services Configure Price Quote (CPQ), helps service organizations to easily and accurately create professional services quotes by blending services resource, roles, and rates with estimated hours, fixes rates, and discounting. Krow CPQ enables the creation of quotes directly from projects, auto-creating quote lines from project details. Users can also create completely configurable and fully branded proposals and send directly to clients.

Krow Staffing & Recruiting is a complete recruiting and applicant tracking system designed specifically for the needs of professional services organizations. Resource planners can create resource requests and decide to post staffing requests both internally to employees and partners, and/or post externally to accept candidate applications including contingent workers. Resource Planners can now search both internally and externally from one system for the most suitable candidates for project initiatives. Delivered with a mobile-enabled career site, organizations can use Krow to manage their entire recruitment process.

Comments on the News

“The next wave of cloud computing is moving from vanilla, non-integrated products to industry specific and vertically tailored applications,” said David Vanheukelom, CEO, Krow Software. “Krow is on the forefront of delivering the industry cloud for professional services as organizations look to better compete and differentiate in today’s services economy.”

About Krow Software

Krow delivers the industry cloud for professional services. Krow helps companies transform service delivery and client success with our next-generation Professional Services Automation (PSA) solution built 100% native on the industry's leading cloud platform from Salesforce, delivering a 10x faster deployment than traditional solutions. Krow provides a single application to manage the performance & profitability of every project, delivering visibility across the entire business.