The New FlapJack Studio XL and the FlapJack Studio from Fotodiox Pro

Fotodiox Pro, creator and distributor of several lines of specialty solutions for videography, cinematography and photography, has announced two groundbreaking new members of their award-winning line of FlapJack LED Edgelights: the Studio XL and the 1.5x1.5. The LED lights, which offer the FlapJack series’s trademark power and flattering, pre-diffused glow, also offer unprecedented range and control. They are available for purchase at FotodioxPro.com and will be showcased from booth #1529 at the Wedding & Portrait Photographers International (WPPI) event at the Las Vegas Convention Center from February 7-9, 2017.

FlapJack Studio XL

Fotodiox’s award-winning FlapJack Studio has a new big brother in the Studio XL, a 30” LED Edgelight that is also the largest, softest light Fotodiox has ever produced. It offers manual and DMX control over brightness level and color temperature, and it’s powered by its included AC adapter or has the option to run wirelessly with dual V-lock batteries. Still only 1 cm thin, the Studio XL is perfect for both photo and video applications.



Breathtaking 30” of ultra-soft illumination – no hotspots, no glare

Manual and DMX control over brightness level and color temperature

Silent, fan-less operation

1980 lumens of power, <96CRI

Two integrated V-lock battery plates for wireless shooting, plus an AC adapter

FlapJack 1.5x1.5

The FlapJack 1.5x1.5 brings a new level of control and power to the FlapJack series. Larger than a typical LED panel, the 1.5x1.5 features manual and remote control over brightness and color temperature, while still outputting the FlapJack’s signature soft glow. Meanwhile, its integrated barndoors allow you to shape and direct light for even more creative control.



Ultra-soft illumination – no hotspots, no glare

Manual and DMX control over brightness level and color temperature

Integrated barndoors to shape and direct light output

Silent, fanless operation

1278 lumens of power, <96CRI

Integrated V-lock battery plate for wireless shooting, plus an AC adapter

Comes with custom-fitted carrying case

To learn more about the FlapJack Studio XL, the FlapJack 1.5x1.5 and other photography and videography accessories from Fotodiox Pro, please visit FotodioxPro.com.

About Fotodiox

Serving the photo and video markets since 2004, Fotodiox Pro is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality, professional and affordable photography and videography accessories. Known for such products as the WonderPana wide-angle filter system, the Vizelex ND Throttle adapter series, the ever-expanding line of award-winning GoTough accessories for GoPro cameras, and the groundbreaking FlapJack LED Edgelights, Fotodiox Pro is also responsible for bringing the CamDolly Cinema System – the industry’s first truly portable, modular dolly system for professional videography gear – to filmmakers in the United States. For more information about Fotodiox Pro, please visit http://www.fotodioxpro.com, http://www.youtube.com/user/FotodioxInc, http://www.facebook.com/Fotodiox and http://www.twitter.com/Fotodiox.