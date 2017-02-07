Media-Corps Appoints Hasan Rahim As President

Media-Corps, the leading Canadian media solution for American agencies and marketers, is thrilled to introduce Hasan Rahim as newly appointed President of its rapidly growing business. Hasan, a recognized leader in the New York media community recently joined Media-Corps while founder Robert Laplante steps aside to focus on his role as CEO of parent company UNIVERSE (http://www.universegrp.com).

“Hasan joins us at a very exciting time in Media-Corps’ evolution,” Robert, Founder of Media-Corps, explains, “Hasan is well respected within the New York media buying industry, and he brings both deep experience and fresh insight to the table. Hasan’s thorough understanding of advanced industry concepts gives him the ability to weigh in on strategy, product development and direction. I couldn’t be more excited to have him as our leader moving forward.”

Hasan, an industry veteran with over 25 years experience, is well known for his role in the rise of Audience Express, a cutting edge linear TV programmatic platform. He helped found and grow that company through its acquisition by Comcast in 2015. Hasan will be based out of Media-Corps’ New York office but will also spend time at UNIVERSE’s Southern California headquarters.

“Media-Corps has been expertly delivering the Canadian market to U.S.-based advertisers for more than a decade,” Hasan says. “It is my task to add value to the already formidable team in place. We are defined by our preferred partners in Canada and by our dedication to providing the most effective, consultative and collaborative services to the media buying community in the U.S.. My goal at Media-Corps is to deliver continuous improvements by shining a bright light on our amazing team and giving them the tools they need to thrive.”

About Media-Corps

Media-Corps gives U.S. agencies and marketers a complete solution for managing Canadian media duties. Since 2007 they have offered extensive research, strategic planning, and a direct pricing advantage to hundreds of agencies and brands. Media-Corps has offices in New York, Chicago, Phoenix and Southern California.

