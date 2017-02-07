Eric Hollebone Joins DemandLab As Chief Marketing Technologist

Eric Hollebone joins the DemandLab leadership team as Chief Marketing Technologist Eric’s extensive background in technology, marketing and sales, and working with global organizations will expand the services we deliver to clients and strengthen the results they have come to expect from us.

DemandLab, a technology-focused marketing consultancy based in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce that Eric Hollebone has joined the leadership team as Chief Marketing Technologist and VP Marketing. In his roles, Eric will help DemandLab’s clients leverage strategy, technology, and data analytics to elevate the marketing, sales, customer enablement, and support functions across the customer journey, and accelerate revenue generation. He also leads DemandLab’s business development, technology partnerships, and strategic digital marketing operations functions.

Hollebone brings a wealth of expertise to the DemandLab team, with over 10 years of marketing and sales experience and 25 years of experience delivering engineering and technology solutions to Fortune 500 and global organizations. Hollebone was an early proponent of marketing automation technology, measurement, and analytics as a means of deriving deeper insights for marketers to drive organization-wide accountability and revenue.

Before joining DemandLab, Hollebone was the Director of Marketing and Recruitment at Algonquin College, where he led brand management and revenue funnel growth. Prior to that, he delivered technology solutions to global brands such as Air Canada, Rolls-Royce, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ford Motor Company, Toyota Manufacturing, and Agilent.

Hollebone was designated a Certified Expert by Marketo, a global leader in marketing automation technology, and has also been named a Marketo Champion three times in his career. He has won two Marketo Revvies in the Revenue Performance Excellence category, and founded the Ottawa and Higher Education Marketo User Groups. He frequently speaks on topics related to marketing technology, including digital transformation and Canada’s Anti-Spam Legislation (CASL).

“Eric’s extensive background in technology, marketing and sales, and working with global organizations will expand the services we deliver to clients and strengthen the results they have come to expect from us,” said DemandLab’s CEO Rhoan Morgan. “I am thrilled to introduce him to our current and new clients as a valuable resource for enhancing revenue generation, customer relationships, and customer lifetime value.”

Hollebone will work closely with the CEO and COO to advance company growth, lead the company’s marketing efforts, build out its recommended marketing technology stack, and expand its technology partner ecosystem. He will also work directly with DemandLab’s clients, providing strategic guidance and solutions architecture that positions them to build a more complete customer view and lead digital transformation across the organization.

About DemandLab

DemandLab is a technology-focused marketing consultancy that accelerates revenue for its clients by aligning marketing, sales, and customer success functions through customized strategic solutions that leverage system architecture, data science and analytics, and end-to-end customer journeys. With solutions designed to scale, DemandLab helps clients advance their digital transformation strategy and create competitive differentiation that advances business goals and drives revenue. Learn more about this award-winning consultancy at http://www.demandlab.com.