The Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Company "At the CSA Summit, Cryptzone will introduce the latest research showing how and why a Software-Defined Perimeter is a key part of a secure cloud environment." Jason Garbis, VP of Products, Cryptzone

Cryptzone, the Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) company, today announced that Jason Garbis, Vice President of Products, will speak at the upcoming Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Summit, at 9:15am PT on Feb. 13, 2017, at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco. Garbis will present ‘The Software-Defined Perimeter: A Key Ingredient in the Cloud Security Pie,’ which takes a deep dive into the progress made with the CSA’s SDP specification over the past two years. Cryptzone is also exhibiting at the RSA Conference, Feb. 13-17 at Booth 407.

“Traditional approaches to network security are failing to protect enterprises against today’s heightened threat landscape,” said Garbis. “At the CSA Summit, Cryptzone will introduce the latest research showing how and why a Software-Defined Perimeter is a key part of a secure cloud environment. We will also address why an SDP architecture allows organizations to securely provide user access to Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) resources without impeding the business user or IT productivity.”

Garbis will present a few case studies in the session that demonstrate the real-world benefits achieved by companies that have deployed the SDP architecture. When properly implemented, SDP deployments can be catalysts for changing how network security is accomplished across the entire enterprise, both on-premises and in the cloud. This new research focuses on how the SDP can be applied to IaaS environments, exploring the motivation, requirements, benefits and several key use cases.

Visit Cryptzone in Booth #407 during the RSA Conference and contact Cryptzone for more information http://www.cryptzone.com.

About Cryptzone

Cryptzone reduces the enterprise attack surface by 99% by providing identity-centric network security and compliance software for hybrid environments. Using a distributed, scalable and highly available Software-Defined Perimeter model, Cryptzone protects critical data from internal and external threats, while significantly lowering costs. In cloud environments, including AWS and Azure, Cryptzone provides user access control, increases operational agility and improves regulatory compliance. More than 450 companies rely on Cryptzone to secure their network and data. For more info, visit: http://www.cryptzone.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Ann Morris

ZAG Communications for Cryptzone

+1.781.608.0499

jessica(at)zagcommunications(dot)com