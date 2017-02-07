mParticle, the API for Growth, today announced it has launched support for data collection within native Roku apps, enabling media companies and brands to capture granular content consumption and user behavior data through a lightweight and flexible SDK. Data captured from Roku apps can then be unified with existing customer data and connected to more than 100 of the leading marketing and analytics platforms through a single, secure API.

mParticle’s platform is used by leading global media companies and marketers to unify data collection across all screens and simplify the process of integrating it into leading analytics and marketing tools. With this latest release, mParticle clients can begin collecting first-party data from their Roku apps in a matter of minutes, map it to their existing customer data, and begin to send to their analytics systems or build targeting lists and instantly connect to 30+ advertising platforms such as Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter.

“Over the past few years, we have seen a massive change in how people consume content, shifting engagement not only from web to mobile, but also from linear TV to OTT,” said CEO and co-founder Michael Katz. “This latest release is about extending modern data infrastructure to connected TV apps, and unifying customer data across all screens.”

Benefits of using mParticle’s Platform include:



Improved Monetization: Bring rich user-level ad targeting to TV to increase yield

Better User Analytics: See how users are engaging with content across multiple screens

Data Unification: Easily ingest data from Roku and unify it with data across all screens to build the most complete view of your customers

Cross-channel Engagement: intelligently promote content to users anywhere based on past content consumption

About mParticle

mParticle empowers brands to accelerate growth in a multi-screen world. Our simple, secure API is used by companies like Airbnb, Venmo, Hulu, King, and Spotify to integrate their entire marketing stack and drive engagement, retention, and monetization. Since launching in 2013, the mParticle platform has grown to manage more than 1 billion mobile users a month, capture more than $5 billion in mCommerce transactions and process more than 250 billion API calls, on a monthly basis. Headquartered in New York City, mParticle was named as one of Crain’s 20 Best Places to Work in New York City and recognized as a “Cool Vendor in Mobile App Development” by Gartner.