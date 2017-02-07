According to Blanche Williams, MS, Assistant Managing Director at the iaedp Foundation and director of the Imagine Me competition, "We are excited about this year's level of involvement."

The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp) Foundation announces the 2017 entries in the 7th annual “Imagine Me Beyond What You See” body image mannequin art competition. From the 15 entries submitted, the top five finalists will be showcased and the winner revealed at the 31ST annual iaedp Symposium, March 22 – 26, at the Green Valley Resort in Las Vegas.

Through an invitation to look beyond common perceptions of physical beauty, works in iaedp’s "Imagine Me" body image art competition capture a magnificent beauty of their own. This unique competition, sponsored by iaedp, encourages eating disorder treatment centers, art therapists, clients, therapy groups and the general public to reflect on the perception of beauty and then design mannequin-based artworks that challenge audiences to look and see beyond the purely physical.

According to Blanche Williams, MS, Assistant Managing Director at the iaedp Foundation and director of the Imagine Me competition, "We are excited about this year's level of involvement and creativity while also being grateful that our yearly competition has become such an important venue for expression, healing, and transformation."

This year, the competition attracted 15 entries, which will be judged on clarity of theme, creativity and originality, quality of composition and design and the overall impression and presentation of the artwork. The judges include Michelle Dean, MA, ATR-BC, LPC, CG, Board Certified Art Psychotherapist and professional member of the American Art Therapy Association; Leigh Cohn, MAT, CEDS, author, artist and owner of Gurze Books; and Fritz Liedtke, an American Art Therapy Association representative and professional artist.

Each of the competition's 15 works LINK. merits time and reflection, with each telling an individual or collective story about how those in treatment reflected upon or rediscovered their feelings about authentic beauty. The mannequin entries for the 2017 Imagine Me art competition are:

Eating Recovery Center’s Partial Hospitalization Program, presenting “Hurtle”

Under the Umbrella, LLC, presenting “Embarking on a Lifelong Journey”

Veritas Collaborative Child and Adolescent Program- Partial Hospitalization, presenting “Lost in the Galaxy of Society”

Center for Discovery – Edmonds, presenting “Through Their Eyes”

Rogers Memorial Hospital – FOCUS Adult Residential Program, presenting “Back to Basics”

Eating Recovery Center - Inpatient/Res Unit, presenting “Reaching Forward with Vulnerability”

Center for Discovery - Lakewood (Adolescent Residential Eating Disorder Treatment), presenting “Am I Perfect Yet”

Center for Discovery Adolescent Residential Treatment Center, presenting “Imperfect Fit”

Center for Discovery- La Habra, presenting “Edna the Mannequin”

Rebecca's House Eating Disorder Treatment Programs, presenting “Healing the shadow of self I used to be”

Center for Discovery - Menlo Park, presenting “Returning to our roots”

Center for Discovery - La Jolla, presenting “Georgina”

Center for Discovery – Hamptons, presenting “Breaking Free from E.D. Using the Key Inside Me”

La Ventana Treatment Programs, presenting “Taking Off The Mask”

Ali Flukes, Licensed Social Worker/Therapist, presenting “Balancing Act”

View photos and descriptions of all the current and past entries at http://membershare.iaedp.com/category/members/memberimagineme/.

About the iaedp Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. Complete information about the iaedp Symposium can be found at iaedp.com.