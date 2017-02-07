The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP), the leading voice and destination for issues related to cybersecurity career and industry developments impacting minority cybersecurity professionals, is partnering with CyberTraining 365 for a new scholarship program. Through this program, ICMCP will award over $33,000 worth of online training programs over the course of two years. These scholarships will promote the continued use of ICMCP members’ unique skill-sets in a field that desperately needs their expertise.

“As a non-profit association that is dedicated to the academic and professional success of minority cyber security students and professionals, we are always looking for ways to expand our membership as well as member benefits to continue to build a diverse workforce, contribute to building a sustainable flow of talent and directly supporting other organizations doing the same,” says Aric K. Perminter, President at ICMCP. “CyberTraining 365 is a world class organization dedicated to the same vision.”

CyberTraining 365 is a comprehensive library of cybersecurity classes which enable practical application while allowing the student to control their learning pace and absorption rate. With interactive labs and a responsive community, CyberTraining 365 provides solutions for a variety of learning styles while covering an array of imperative, relevant and current topics and certifications surrounding cybersecurity.

“There isn’t a single path into security: there are different skills and techniques needed to advance a career down a desired path. Cybertrianing365's goal is to raise awareness among students, educators and mentors on career opportunities and provide clear cut learning paths to succeed as a cyber security professional,” said Bally Kehal, Co-Founder & CISO at CyberTraining 365.

ICMCP will be awarding the first ten scholarships to attendees at their second annual National Conference, The Diversity Gap: From Obstacles to Opportunities, March 14-16 in Washington, D.C. To qualify, you must be a current member of ICMCP and be one of the first ten people to register with the following code, 1stTEN. You can become an ICMCP member at https://icmcp.org/profile/login/. You can register for the National Conference at https://conference.icmcp.org/.

###

About ICMCP

The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. It began official operations in September 2014 and is organized exclusively for charitable purposes, to provide members with educational/technical scholarships, mentoring opportunities, professional development and networking opportunities. For more information or to become a sponsor, please visit https://icmcp.org, follow @ICMCP_ORG on Twitter or visit the ICMCP LinkedIn page.

About Cybertraining365

CyberTraining 365 is an online academy that offers nearly 1,000 hours of relevant and cutting edge cyber security training. Our training provides the most in demand industry certification prep courses including EC-Council, CompTIA, (ISC)2 and Cisco; all taught by leading cyber security experts. All of our offerings are aligned with the national initiative for cyber security education (NICE) and ensure the most up-to-date information for this constantly shifting field. With engaging content in a scenario-based format, CyberTraining 365 uses bite-sized micro-learning methodology ensures learners are not overwhelmed with information. On Demand LMS platform has white-label capabilities ideal for internal training purposes.