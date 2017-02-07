Rep. Barbara Comstock Visit to Rosoka Headquarters in Herndon, VA It is refreshing to see that Congresswoman Comstock understands the importance of how our Natural Language Processing software could be more effectively used within the Intelligence Community and bring more jobs to our district.

Congresswoman Barbara Comstock (R-VA) visited Rosoka Software and IMT Solutions in Herndon on Monday. Both firms represent the kind of high technology companies that prompted Congresswoman Comstock to write the provisions for her Research and Development Efficiency Act, which were recently signed into law through inclusion in the American Innovation and Competiveness Act.

“Innovation in cybersecurity, information technology, and emerging technologies are necessary to enhance our nation’s safety and information security and are developed by firms like these that can be agile in response to the growing cyber challenges of the 21st century,” said Congresswoman Comstock, who met with Gregory Roberts, President and CEO of Rosoka Software, and Margaret Jarrett, COO of IMT Solutions, at Monday's Technology Open House hosted by Rosoka Software in Herndon, VA.

Mr. Roberts said, “It is refreshing to see that Congresswoman Comstock understands the importance of how our Natural Language Processing software could be more effectively used within the Intelligence Community and bring more jobs to our district.” Mrs. Jarrett added, “Understanding your passion to help the 10th District create more jobs, especially in high tech, through legislation like the Research and Development Efficiency Act, demonstrates to me that you are the right person to represent and advocate for us.”

About Rosoka Software, Inc.

Rosoka Software is a leader in the development of universal natural language processing (uNLP™) products and applications for both Commercial and Governmental organizations to extract content and context from unstructured sources, and provides enhanced metadata for analysis. For more information, visit http://www.rosoka.com.

About IMT Solutions Corporation

IMT Solutions provides IT professional and consulting services to customers in the Federal, Civilian and Commercial markets. The Company qualifies as a Small Business, and is an approved US Government subcontractor. For more information visit http://www.imtsolutions-corp.com.