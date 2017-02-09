Elliott Realty Releases 2017 Vacation Rental Brochure

Elliott Beach Rentals 2017 Vacation Rental Brochure ...contains everything vacationers need to plan their next trip to Myrtle Beach.

Elliott Realty, a premier vacation rental and real estate company headquartered for 57 years in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is excited to announce the release of their vacation rental brochure for 2017.

Elliott Beach Rentals’ comprehensive brochure features all types of information that vacationers crave, including rental descriptions and photos, rate and reservation details, a listing of special events, and more. The brochure is a treasured resource for thousands of vacationers who make their way to Myrtle Beach every year and plan ahead for the lively summer season.

“We couldn’t be happier to release our 2017 rental brochure, and there’s no doubt that it contains everything vacationers need to plan their next trip to Myrtle Beach,” said Rick Elliott, president of Elliott Realty. “Our staff knows that many families can’t wait for the annual release of our brochure, and we are confident that everyone will enjoy searching for that perfect home or condo for their next stay.”

Elliott Realty recently mailed out the brochure to past guests and anyone who requested one. To sign up to receive a brochure, please call Elliott Realty at 888-669-7853 or visit NorthMyrtleBeachTravel.com. The brochure can be viewed online as well.

Interested vacationers are also encouraged to visit Elliott Realty’s website for frequently updated offers on spring and summer trips and more.

