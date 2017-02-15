Our 2017 World Tour takes our team on the road to meet those who are interested in bringing digital transformation into their business. We are excited that these events will help us foster an even more intimate relationship with our customers...

Caspio, Inc. (http://www.caspio.com), the leading business productivity platform for low-code custom applications, is proud to announce the launch of Caspio 2017 World Tour, which consists of Roadshows, Training Boot Camps, and Meet Up events to be held in the main cities within the U.S.A. and across the world in 2017.

The Roadshows and Meet Ups offer current and future customers the opportunity to see Caspio application in action through presentations by other Caspio customers, who will share their success stories and experiences in their implementation of Caspio-powered applications. The Roadshow events will also showcase Caspio’s product roadmap, with the Caspio team sharing key milestones and updates to the platform expected over the next 12 months. The Meet Up events will provide the opportunity for prospective customers to discover and explore Caspio and its product and service offerings for businesses of all sizes and industry sectors.

The Training Boot Camp workshops will feature about 6 hours of Caspio training, with topics ranging from the basic to the more intermediate and advanced concepts. It aims to help Caspio users gain new skills in architecting, creating, deploying, and managing business database applications with the Caspio platform, regardless of how much prior experience they have with this rich platform.

These events are part of the company’s efforts to educate users on low-code application development trends and best practices that will create immediate success for customers. “Our 2017 World Tour takes our team on the road to meet those who are interested in bringing digital transformation into their business,” said Frank Zamani, founder and CEO of Caspio. “We are excited that these events will help us foster an even more intimate relationship with our customers and enthusiasts.”

As a cloud pioneer since 2000, Caspio has helped thousands of organizations build and operate cloud applications to automate business processes and lay the foundation for their digital business transformation. The Caspio platform is widely adopted by Fortune-500 enterprises, government agencies, healthcare organizations, universities, and non-profits across the globe.

Starting off in Los Angeles, California on February 23, the Caspio 2017 World Tour events offer its attendees the perfect opportunity to meet and network with the Caspio team, as well as with other Caspio customers and business leaders in the region.

North America Schedule



February 23 - Los Angeles, CA

March 1 - Orlando, FL

March 2 - Jacksonville, FL

March 20 - Atlanta, GA

March 22 - Toronto, Canada

April 27 - New York, NY

April 28 - Washington, DC

June 4 - San Jose, CA

June 6 - San Francisco, CA

June 21-22 - Phoenix, AZ

August 31 - Chicago, IL

September 7 - San Diego, CA

October 23 - Austin, TX

October 24 - Houston, TX

October 26 - Dallas, TX

December 7 - Seattle, WA

Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific Schedule



May 5 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates

May 7 - Hong Kong, Hong Kong

May 12 - Singapore, Singapore

July 20 - London, United Kingdom

July 24 - Paris, France

July 26 - Copenhagen, Denmark

July 28 - Madrid, Spain

July 31 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

September 14 - Johannesburg, South Africa

October 16 - Sydney, Australia

November 15 - Melbourne, Australia

November 20 - Auckland, New Zealand

For complete information on the events and registration, visit the Caspio Cloud Events page: https://www.caspio.com/cloud-events. Follow Caspio on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Caspio for the latest news and updates about the upcoming events.

About Caspio:

Caspio is the world’s leading low-code application platform. Business professionals are empowered to create forms, searchable databases, interactive reports, and sophisticated multi-user business applications. The all-in-one platform includes a built-in online database, rapid application development tools, and scalable cloud infrastructure. Coupled with world-class support, Caspio customers can free themselves from complex programming tasks and long project backlogs using a solution proven to reduce costs and time-to-market by a factor of 10. The platform powers applications for thousands of customers, ranging from global corporations and government agencies to universities, non-profits, and small businesses around the world. Learn more at http://www.caspio.com.