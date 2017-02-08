Agency Spotter Releases Top Marketing Agencies Report

Agency Spotter is releasing the Top Marketing Agencies Quarterly Report that evaluates more than 2,800 marketing agencies based on credentials, focus and expertise in marketing, client feedback, and project work.

The Top Marketing Agencies for 2017’s February report are: Flint & Steel, ignition, Blissful Media Group, breensmith, GNF Marketing, Brandware Public Relations, X! Promos, BrandedCultures, Hollister Creative, Stigmare Couture Marketing & Product Development, 36creative, PCI, Rains Burchard Marketing, madison/miles media, Sir Isaac, Open Mind Studios, 10twelve, Anderson Direct & Digital, Incredo, and 97 Degrees West.

“Finding a marketing agency who can drive ROI for your business is getting more complex everyday,” said Brian Regienczuk, CEO and founder of Agency Spotter. “Our goal at Agency Spotter is to help find agencies who have proven both marketing expertise and the ability to deliver success for clients.”

The top marketing agencies come from 15 metro areas across the US and as far away as Armenia, including: New York, Atlanta, Stamford, Sarasota, Philadelphia, Seattle, Salem, Alexandria, Portland, Washington DC, Boston, Chicago, Austin, San Diego, and Yerevan.

The agencies were selected based on Agency Spotter’s proprietary research methodology, which uses extensive data along with qualitative and quantitative insights to evaluate many factors including each company’s qualifications, experience level, positioning, and client feedback.

Agency Spotter’s top agency research reports are issued on a regular basis and are continuing to roll out across more than a dozen service areas. Interested companies are encouraged to claim their agency or apply to get listed and review the report methodology to be evaluated for future coverage.

For the full research and to see client reviews, visit:

https://www.agencyspotter.com/top/marketing-agencies

About Agency Spotter

Agency Spotter is a B2B marketplace for the marketing services industry based in Atlanta. Agency Spotter's self service platform connects marketers with the agencies and design firms, saving hundreds of hours, to help businesses grow. The company's website and iPhone app map the marketing services landscape based on client reviews, the type of services offered, quality of work, industry experience, and many other facets. All of this helps marketers and other expert decision makers find the right partner in less time while considering a large set of agencies across more than 36 services. (https://www.agencyspotter.com)