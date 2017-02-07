Qorus Software

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP is a premier, full-service law firm representing Global 1000 and emerging growth companies, institutions and individuals. In 2014, the firm’s marketing department, led by CMO Jennifer Manton, was looking for a content management solution to accelerate the process of managing business development content.

The team was manually updating bios, experience and practice service descriptions across the firm’s website, deal matter and RFP content. The firm also wanted an easier way to collaborate on pitches. These documents all required formatting by the firm’s in-house graphics team, who often worked extra hours to get through their heavy workload.

Manton explains, “We were looking for a solution that is intuitive and easy to use, and that could integrate with our current and future website CMS. After a while, we realized that what we wanted did not yet exist, so we started looking for a vendor that would be willing to work with us to create something new. Qorus came highly recommended, and we began working with them in 2014 to build a next-generation content and pitch solution for the legal industry.”

A tool shaped by a legal marketing and business development team

Kramer Levin and Qorus worked intensively on the solution for a period of six months. The firm’s marketing and business development team played a big role in shaping the solution. As a result, Qorus and Kramer Levin has developed one of the most intuitive legal marketing solutions on the market – designed by legal marketers, for legal marketers.

The legal edition of Qorus integrates with a growing list of CMS applications, including Sitecore and Drupal as well as the legacy Thomson Reuters Elite BDS platform. These integrations convert website content such as attorney bios, experience and practice area overviews to native Microsoft formats. This content automatically becomes available for use in pitches and RFP responses, capability brochures and even event materials. Any updates made to the Kramer Levin website are automatically replicated in Qorus and available in proposal-ready formats.

Qorus integrations have expanded to other essential industry applications, including time & billing, CRM and DMS tools such as iManage. The goal is to allow law firm applications to automatically share key information and content. Kramer Levin is now integrating Qorus with their Thomson Reuters Elite BDP solution so that pitches and RFPs can be directly associated with CRM opportunities.

“As a result of implementing this solution, we have calculated that we spend almost 30% less time creating and managing content. We simply make sure that the content stored in the website CMS is up to date, and Qorus ensures that all related content is automatically updated everywhere else. This has also helped us increase pitch output by about 25%,” says Manton.

“The Word and PowerPoint templating features mean that our designers now spend half as much time formatting content as they used to, which has cut the hours of overtime they log. Even the attorneys have commented on how quick our turn-around times have become, and clients have noticed improvements in terms of quality and consistency.”

The perfect example of how law firms can take their future into their own hands

Co-creation is a process whereby vendors and clients work together to create customized solutions. This is a growing trend in software, and one that is well-suited to meeting the unique needs of the legal market.

“We can see that the firms that will thrive in future are those that understand and embrace the productivity benefits of digital transformation. They will be able to generate tailored pitches faster, report on effectiveness of their BD content and ultimately secure more business,” explains Ray Meiring, CEO of Qorus Software.

About Qorus

Qorus helps organizations create business critical documents more efficiently and accurately. Our software is incredibly powerful but highly intuitive and very easy to use. Even the most non-technical users can quickly create accurate, personalized and compliant documents like proposals, contracts, RFPs, pitches, and reports.

Qorus runs on Microsoft Azure and integrates with Microsoft Office to enhance document productivity.

Qorus has offices in Seattle, New York, London and Cape Town.

