Trusted Objects “It has never been more important to consider and plan security architecture at the very beginning of design and development of an IoT solution, through secure product design and best practices”, said Laetitia Jay, Chief Marketing Officer at Sigfox.

Trusted Objects security solution developed for Sigfox ecosystem of partners and customers consists of:



Trusted Objects secure firmware, embedded into a dedicated secure microcontroller,

Secure Element API compliant with Sigfox Secure Element Abstraction API allowing its integration within Sigfox protocol libraries,

The I2C communication layer.

A Secure Element brings significantly better security than a simple software solution, which is often the target of hackers. In this application, the Secure Element securely stores Sigfox device ID, Network Authentication Key and Encryption Key with the same security level as banking smart cards.

Thanks to these security features, the Secure Element performs a strong authentication of a device on the Sigfox network and allows to encrypt the payload on the device. In addition, the Secure Element has a very low energy consumption level that does not affect the overall energy consumption of the device..

Sami Anbouba, CEO of Trusted Objects, adds: "The recognition of Sigfox, a world leading provider of connectivity for the Internet of Things, is essential to us. Thanks to our modular firmware, we have customized it to get a fully secure solution compliant with Sigfox specifications.”

Trusted Objects will present its Secure Element (SE) solution designed for connected solutions on the Sigfox network during the Mobile World Congress on its booth in Hall 5, booth 5B61 - station 39. The event takes place in Barcelona, February 27 to March 2.

The solution is already available from Avnet Silica, which is in charge of personalizing and distributing Trusted Objects security products in the form of a Secure Element in a DFN (3mm x 3mm) packaging, easy to integrate thanks to its I2C protocol.

Sigfox’s unique approach to device-to-cloud IoT communications addresses the three greatest barriers to mass IoT adoption: cost, energy consumption, and global scalability. Today, the network is present in 29 countries and on track to cover 60 by 2018 – covering a population of 471 million people.

About Trusted Objects

Trusted Objects is a leading independent player in the Secure IoT market, providing innovative embedded firmware and services to dramatically enhance the security of connected devices. The Trusted Objects Secure Embedded Firmware (TOSF) can be easily customized to address a wide range of different security requirements generated by the high fragmentation of the IoT market.

Trusted Objects also delivers a set of services including security assessment, personalization engine, keys and certificates management, fast prototyping to accelerate the deployment of comprehensive solutions that meet the highest security requirements.

More information at http://www.trusted-objects.com

About Sigfox

Sigfox is the world’s leading provider of connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). The company has built a global network to connect billions of devices to the Internet while consuming as little energy as possible, as simply as possible. Sigfox’s unique approach to device-to-cloud communications addresses the three greatest barriers to global IoT adoption: cost, energy consumption, and global scalability. Today, the network is present in 29 countries and on track to cover 60 by 2018 – covering a population of 471 million people. With millions of objects connected and a rapidly growing partner ecosystem, Sigfox empowers companies to move their business model towards more digital services. Founded in 2010 by Ludovic Le Moan and Christophe Fourtet, the company is headquartered in Labège near Toulouse, France’s “IoT Valley”. Sigfox also has offices in Paris, Madrid, Munich, Boston, San Francisco, Dubai and Singapore. For more information, see http://www.sigfox.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Youtube