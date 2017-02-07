Easiest, fastest, and least painful way to find affordable photographers. Called “…Uber for professional photographers,” by US Weekly

With PhotoSesh, finding a photographer has never been faster or easier—and at this year’s Annual “Crunchies” Awards, its creators got the chance to show off the new App’s impressive capabilities to attendees. They were chosen as 1 of 15 companies, out of over 800, to attend and demo the features of their App at the Awards show, held in the War Memorial Opera House in the heart of San Francisco.

Booking a photographer in less than a few minutes at a crowded after-party caught the eye of Crunchies Awards guests. “Whoa, that is amazing actually,” one guest remarked, “It would save a ton of time.”

And that it does. Called “…Uber for professional photographers,” by US Weekly, PhotoSesh is a highly-rated app for iOS that connects users with professional freelance photographers nearby, using GPS positioning and calendar-syncing technology. PhotoSesh is a popular option for weddings, parties, baby showers, festivals and even real estate showings. The App does double duty by placing interested clients in the laps of talented freelancers.

For hard-working owners Chris and Shari Seshadri—this recognition and invitation called for a celebration after attending TechCrunch Disrupt Media Conference in Brookyn, NY, last year . “We are honored to attend what is basically the Oscars of the Tech industry,” they gushed. The ability to network and demo to a naturally interested crowd at such a fun event is definitely a plus in the Startup world.

Hope they booked a PhotoSesh for the event!

This revolutionary service is available to consumer masses, but its development had beginnings in something much deeper—community service. PhotoSesh was started by husband-and-wife-team, Chris and Shari Seshadri and was born out of a need for photographic coverage for their Charity and Non-Profit events.

As PhotoSesh grows, owners Chris and Shari hope to expand donations of photography services to Charity and Non-Profit events all over the U.S. Their vision includes a community of freelancers and users who make time to give back within their respective communities.

PhotoSesh offices are located in Hoboken, New Jersey.

For more information visit http://www.photosesh.com or Download the App.