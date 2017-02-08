Jive will be a sponsor of the No. 98 Toyota Tundra, driven by Grant Enfinger. We welcome Jive to our team and look forward to a great season.

Officials from Jive Communications, Inc. announced a partnership with ThorSport Racing and driver Grant Enfinger for the 2017 Racing season.

Ohio-based ThorSport Racing has competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) since 1996, making it the longest-tenured NCWTS team. Jive will be one of a few primary sponsors of the No. 98 Toyota Tundra, driven by Enfinger.

Enfinger has 14 career NCWTS starts since 2010, including a 2016 win at Talladega Superspeedway. Enfinger will compete full time in the series in 2017, contending for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors and the series championship title.

“We’re pleased to announce our partnership with ThorSport Racing and Grant (Enfinger),” said John Pope, CEO of Jive Communications. “It’s an honor to be affiliated with such a skilled driver and notable brands.”

In 2016, Enfinger made eight starts in the NCWTS, earning his career-first Keystone Light Pole Award at Daytona International Speedway. Enfinger then celebrated his first series win at Talladega Superspeedway. In 14 combined series starts, Enfinger has earned one pole and led 50 laps, with one win, two top-five, and five top-10 finishes. 2017 will mark his first full-time season in the series.

“I'm blessed to share this season with some great people,” said Enfinger. “I’m extremely grateful to ThorSport Racing and Toyota for the opportunity to drive full time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. We welcome Jive to our team and look forward to a great season."

For more information on Jive racing, visit jive.com/racing.

About Jive Communications:

Jive Communications, Inc. provides enterprise-grade Hosted VoIP and Unified Communications to businesses and institutions across the globe. Jive's hosted services include Jive Voice (Hosted PBX), Jive Contact Center, and Jive Video, which all run on Jive Cloud, a distributed platform built on open industry standards. Jive has been purpose-built to deliver the most reliable, powerful and economical hosted communication services available to the enterprise and public sector markets. Learn more at jive.com/products.

About ThorSport Racing:

ThorSport Racing, based in Sandusky, Ohio, is the longest-tenured NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team. ThorSport Racing, which has competed in the NCWTS since 1996, will run the No. 88 Menards Toyota Tundra driven by two-time NCWTS drivers' champion Matt Crafton, and the No. 98 Toyota Tundra driven by Grant Enfinger. For more information visit http://www.ThorSport.com.