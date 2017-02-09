BeyondCurious led the overall development of the digital product roadmap, design and build of the new website and other customer-facing tools across mobile and desktop platforms.

BeyondCurious, a digital accelerator, today announced that it has launched a new digital ecosystem for Vertiv (formerly Emerson Network Power), the world’s leading provider of critical infrastructure for information and communications systems.

The global website is the foundation for all marketing and sales touch points and is now further optimized for driving sales and deepening relationships with existing customers. BeyondCurious led the overall development of the digital product roadmap, design and build of the new website and other customer-facing tools across mobile and desktop platforms. The new website concept brings to life a better search capability to help users find the right products for their particular needs. It also showcases Vertiv’s rich thought leadership and insights to highlight product usage with industry-specific use cases.

Gary Anderson, vice president of Global Marketing, Digital and Business Intelligence at Vertiv, said, "A new digital framework was central in presenting how Vertiv would now be serving a dynamic, global marketplace. We partnered with BeyondCurious because they understood how essential it was for us to get up to speed and innovate quickly. Their methodology and people pushed us to think and act with the agility of a startup while their design and technology buildouts continue to serve as the foundation from which we will launch new products and services."

Nikki Barua, CEO of BeyondCurious, said, "We are excited to see Vertiv begin this new era and look forward to continuing our work together. Our partnership is all about unlocking the full potential of a new company and its people -- quickly and successfully. I am personally honored that an organization that helps power the digital world has trusted BeyondCurious to drive its digital transformation."

About BeyondCurious

BeyondCurious is an innovation agency that works with large organizations to accelerate their digital transformation. BeyondCurious helps clients like Toyota, Sonos, Emerson and Lexus adapt quickly to disruptive change through innovative strategies, agile products and rapid culture transformation. BeyondCurious has won numerous awards, including Boutique Agency of the Year by thinkLA and Supplier of the Year by the National Minority Supplier Development Council. For more information, please visit BeyondCurious.