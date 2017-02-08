Our annual conference not only offers value-driven collaboration and educational opportunities but also provides a great networking experience and the ability to meet with current OneStream customers.

OneStream Software LLC, leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions for the large enterprise, today announced its 2017 OneStream Splash User Conference and Partner Summit has already surpassed registered attendees from previous years. From May 17-19, finance and consulting experts from around the globe will gather at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The annual conference will include multiple days of customer presentations and hands-on training covering 30+ sessions on tips, tricks, best practices and roadmaps.

"Thanks to tremendous business and customer growth, we are projected to attract the largest number of attendees to date," said Tom Shea, President of OneStream Software. "Our annual conference not only offers value-driven collaboration and educational opportunities but also provides a great networking experience and the ability to meet with current OneStream customers. As the leading provider of on-premise and cloud CPM solutions, we are excited to help advance Corporate Performance Management by simplifying financial processes with our SmartCPM™ platform.”

OneStream customers and partners along with OneStream’s own experts, will be sharing their implementation stories at the conference. Additionally, financial industry professionals and technical specialists from around the globe will be sharing best practices and participating in several breakout sessions that cover various aspects of financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting and analysis. There will also be the ever-popular Ask Me Anything Lounge and Partner Expo, which provides conference attendees the unique opportunity to ask in-depth questions regarding OneStream XF directly to OneStream’s partners, founders, developers and implementation experts with a different point of interest every hour.

Before the Splash User Conference is in full swing, short hands-on training workshops are offered across four concurrent tracks to offer attendees the opportunity to gain specific new skills. These workshops are sponsored by OneStream partner, METAVERO.

“We are excited for our fifth annual Splash User Conference and for the first time complementing the week with our Partner Summit, making this the can’t-miss Corporate Performance Management event of the year,” stated Eric Davidson, Vice President of Knowledge Management at OneStream Software. “Splash provides an exclusive forum for the OneStream community and with all of the unique sessions, workshops, networking events and experiences, it’s no surprise that 90 percent of attendee companies return to Splash again and again.”

