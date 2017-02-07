West Monroe Partners, a full-service North American business and technology consultancy, today announced that Martin Glenn has joined the firm as a director in the Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Glenn has more than 20 years of experience in both consulting and private equity, including leading strategy and execution of major operations and technology changes across portfolio companies. He is based in the firm’s New York City office and will work with clients across the East Coast.

Martin has extensive experience working with private equity firms to conduct information technology/operational diligence assignments that have positive impact on deal economics. In addition, he has worked with numerous portfolio companies to restructure distressed businesses, enhance revenue, reduce costs, and deploy new technologies. His experience spans enterprises in the United States, Canada, and Europe, as well as many industries, including insurance, banking, healthcare, hospitality, and real estate.

“Martin Glenn has earned an exceptional reputation as a trusted advisor to private equity firms and their portfolio companies,” said Gil Mermelstein, managing director and leader of West Monroe’s New York City office. “He brings a unique combination of technical expertise and business acumen and a consummate track record for shaping deal economics, articulating value creation roadmaps, and delivering high-impact results. His expertise and experience will be a valuable asset for our clients and our growing East Coast Mergers & Acquisitions team.”

Martin joins West Monroe Partners from Infosys Limited, where he was a leader in their management consulting private equity practice—a practice he helped establish. He delivered due diligence, outsourcing, shared services, cost reduction, and revenue enhancement solutions across diverse set of industries.

Prior to joining Infosys, Martin was a founding partner at Camber Advisors, a provider of strategic and tactical expertise to mid-market private equity firms. Camber Advisors, which he co-founded, provided operational/technology due diligence, strategy development, and implementation of business and technology solutions across a wide variety of verticals and business functions. Earlier in his career, Martin was a Senior Vice President with Fortress Investment Group, with global responsibilities for leading operations and technology diligence and transformation projects across a multi-industry portfolio during a period of dramatic growth. He executed operational and IT due diligence for approximately 100 deals ranging in size from $25 million to $6 billion and led numerous value creation roadmaps for portfolio companies. He also spent seven years with Deloitte Consulting in the Strategy and Operations group, primarily focused on the financial services industry.

“I have had the unique perspective of competing for work against West Monroe Partners. I’ve seen the firm’s work product and am highly impressed with the people, process and quality of services delivered,” said Martin. “I look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with dynamic people and to help the firm’s private equity clients and their portfolio companies realize their respective

performance goals.”

