Welcomemat Services, the new mover marketing and technology company that provides loyalty marketing solutions designed to support local small business owners, is celebrating one of our country’s most beloved foods: pizza. The popular meal inspires debate between Chicago or New York style, thin crust or thick crust, and what the best combination of toppings is to complete your pie. However, Welcomemat Services sought to look for the top neighborhoods across the area they cover in the United States and pulled data to find where pizza passion is really thriving. Gearing up for Pizza Pie Day on Thursday, February 9th, Welcomemat Services is excited to celebrate the neighborhoods that really put pizza first and foremost by recognizing the Top Ten U.S. ‘Pizza Hoods’ in 2016.

“Who doesn’t love pizza? It’s easy to share with your family or enjoy yourself,” said Brian Mattingly, CEO of Welcomemat Services. “We decided to have a little fun to celebrate the pizza holiday by analyzing our internal data and provide our rankings of where pizza popularity is highest. We’ve also partnered with different pizzerias around the country to recognize the top ten pizza neighborhoods by zipcode.”

Top Ten U.S. ‘Pizza Hoods’

1. Frisco, TX (75034)

2. Franklin, TN (37067)

3. Marietta, GA (30062)

4. Grand Haven, MI (49417)

5. Norton Shores, MI (49441)

6. Wilmington, NC (28412)

7. McKinney, TX (75070)

8. Downington, PA (19335)

9. New Orleans, LA (70119)

10. Bloomington, IN (47401)

Leading up to Pizza Pie Day, Welcomemat Services will be recognizing local pizza owners across the country for their commitment to keeping pizza alive and well in the community. These include great local stories such as Rand Owens, owner of Mid City Pizza in New Orleans, a local fan favorite of New York style pizza, and Ray McConn, owner of Mother Bear’s Pizza in Bloomington, a top rated college town pizzeria. Both owners see their restaurants packed wall to wall with pizza lovers on a regular basis.

Scoring of the Top Ten U.S. ‘Pizza Hoods’ in 2016 was determined by internal data on number of redemptions for free pizza gifts through Welcomemat Services as well as the number and strength of pizza restaurants and businesses in each zip code covered by the brand. By cross referencing the data in these elements from a sample size of markets where Welcomemat operates throughout the U.S., Welcomemat was able to finalize their ranking of the Top Ten U.S. ‘Pizza Hoods’ in 2016.

Welcomemat is also proud to announce a list of top five markets pizza loving markets the brand plans to emerge in 2017. These markets score highly on the key local pizza support categories in the ranking, and factors including economic and population growth paired with the pizza population will help them when the ranking is considered in 2017.

1. New York, NY

2. Chicago, IL

3. Nashville, TN

4. Philadelphia, PA

5. Kansas City, MO

After going through data and seeing new pizza concepts on the rise, one thing is clear, pizza is a hot commodity right now. According to a study released from Smart Flour Foods, 35% of Americans go out for pizza at least once per month. But, the demographic is changing. Long gone are the days when pizza was associated with frat boys and beer-bellied football fans. The study actually found that 63% of pizza lovers are actually women, and 41% of these women are millennials.

“Pizza is a concept that is consistently growing, changing and evolving,” said Mattingly. “Let’s take a moment to celebrate those neighborhoods that have really embraced pizza on the day that celebrates the much-loved treat.”

ABOUT WELCOMEMAT SERVICES:

A leader in the $133-billion local advertising industry, Welcomemat Services is a new mover marketing and technology company that provides loyalty marketing solutions designed to target families who have recently changed their address. The brand was named to Entrepreneur’s 2015, 2016 and 2017 “Franchise 500” and since 2003, Welcomemat Services’ technological innovation and marketing sophistication has enabled the brand to change the face of the direct-mail marketing industry. It offers local, regional, and national businesses & organizations unprecedented access to information about their new mover clients. For more information on Welcomemat Services, visit http://www.welcomematservices.com