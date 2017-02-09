NFI Enhances Global Reach with Joint Venture

Leading supply chain solutions provider, NFI, has announced a new Asian joint venture, NFI Global Cargo Services. This venture combines the collective strengths of two seasoned supply chain companies, Cargo Services Far East and NFI. Cargo Services Far East is one of the largest independent global supply chain companies in Asia.

“The new venture is a perfect match of two entrepreneurial organizations, which combined will provide customers world-class operating capabilities throughout Asia and North America,” said Rob Garrison, Global President. “The venture provides a fresh, solutions based approach to the marketplace.”

With a vast presence across North America, NFI will leverage its expertise in distribution to help customers expand their global reach. Cargo Services Far East provides extensive infrastructure, servicing the most sophisticated supply chain needs of major clients around the world. The new Global Distribution Centers will allow customers to more efficiently manage their North American operations as well as reach consumers around the world, particularly in the fast-growing markets of Asia.

“When you choose NFI Global Cargo Services, you have the entire NFI organization behind you,” said Garrison. “This includes our well-known reputation for integrity, innovation, customer experience, and operational excellence.”

To support this new venture, NFI is pleased to announce the hiring of Zach Brown, Managing Director, Asia. Brown, a fourth generation member of the Brown family that founded and owns NFI, will be responsible for managing partnerships and relationships in the Asian marketplace. As a leading 3PL with specialization in global logistics, distribution, and freight forwarding, NFI continues to focus on delivering world-class international supply chain solutions for customers around the globe. Brown resides in Hong Kong and will be responsible for overseeing this new venture.

“As such an important supply chain and growing consumer region for many of our existing and potential customers, NFI's growth and investment in Asia is a commitment to continuing to provide best in class service and solutions where customers need it most," said Brown.

NFI’s global supply chain solutions have continued growing, providing transparent and competitive end-to-end solutions, customized to fit customers’ strategic business goals. With cutting-edge technology, and extensive operational expertise, NFI creates a competitive advantage for customers.

