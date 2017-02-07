Open Sky Group is an Authorized Reseller of JDA WMS, WLM and TMS. ...Open Sky's Upgrade Assessment blueprint helped us understand the full impact of upgrading to the latest WMS version...

Open Sky Group (Open Sky), a consulting company specializing in WMS, Labor and TMS software implementations, and Matson Logistics (Matson), a 3PL and client of Open Sky Group and JDA for nearly a decade, is upgrading to JDA Warehouse Management 9.1.x. JDA Warehouse Labor Management, which is fully integrated with JDA Warehouse Management, will be deployed as part of the project.

The biggest drivers for this Matson initiative were technology, visibility and performance. Through a WMS Upgrade Assessment with Open Sky Group, Matson received a blueprint outlining the costs, effort and benefits of upgrading to JDA Warehouse Management 9.1.x. Matson had conducted its own evaluation of various Labor software products. Dan Wadley, VP of Warehousing and Risk Management says, “We did a pretty exhaustive evaluation of labor software options and decided that the JDA Warehouse Labor Management tool was the best on the market for our needs. This search coincided with technology update needs impacting our older version of JDA RedPrairie WMS. Open Sky’s Upgrade Assessment blueprint helped us understand the full impact of upgrading to the latest WMS version. We’ve worked with Open Sky and JDA products for a long time; we know we can count on Open Sky’s partnership to help us get the most from these solutions.”

“It’s really gratifying to watch a client grow over time as we have with Matson Logistics,” says Jason Yantiss, VP of Clients Services, Open Sky Group. “Now that we can sell software licenses along with implementing the software, it really streamlines the process. We’re excited about the opportunities and benefits these latest versions of JDA Warehouse Management and JDA Warehouse Labor Management will bring to Matson and its customers.”

“Customers like Matson will see benefits quickly with the latest version of JDA Warehouse Management, given the user experience and ease-of-use enhancements which accelerates deployment times and time-to-value,” says Greg O’ Sullivan, Group Vice President, Global Partner Alliances & Channels for JDA Software. “With Open Sky Group’s expertise in giving customers a blueprint for success, Matson will soon be up and running on the latest release, which will help them deliver consistently high service and lower costs.”

