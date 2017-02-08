Contract Exterior Logo

Contract Exteriors of Murrells Inlet, SC received the 2017 Guildmaster Award with Distinction from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Since 2005, GuildQuality, an Atlanta-based third-party customer satisfaction software surveying company, has powered the Guildmaster Award to recognize and celebrate home building, remodeling, and contracting professionals demonstrating the highest level of customer service within the U.S. and Canada.

Out of 600+ eligible applicants, Contract Exteriors is one of 300+ businesses within the residential construction industry recognized by GuildQuality for consistently delivering superior customer care. In determining which businesses received the 2017 Guildmaster Award, GuildQuality reviewed thousands of survey responses submitted by customers of Guildmaster candidates, and considered two primary metrics for each candidate: the percentage of customers stating they would recommend the business to a friend and the percentage of customers who responded.

Contract Exteriors achieved a recommendation rate of 90% or above from their customers surveyed by GuildQuality.

“We are very honored to receive this distinction,” says Randy Hann, President of Contract Exteriors. “This award recognizes excellence in customer satisfaction, and we are privileged to be named to this select group of remodelers.” “This designation validates that our unwavering commitment to quality and customer experience has helped our company become an industry leader, while allowing us to continue to add and grow offices along the coast,” says William McCourt, Vice-President of Contract Exteriors. For more on the 2017 Guildmaster Award and qualifications, visit http://www.guildquality.com/guildmaster/.

About Contract Exteriors Founded in 2009, Contract Exteriors, the fastest growing exterior remodeling construction company along the Carolina coast was established to meet the growing needs of quality, service, and experience for homeowners and builders. Focusing on residential remodeling and new construction, Contract Exteriors specializes in Roofing, Siding, Decking, Windows, and Gutters, and holds the highest manufacturer certifications and accreditations within the remodeling industry. With offices located in Bluffton, SC, Charleston, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC, Wilmington, NC, Raleigh, NC, and Greensboro, NC, Contract Exteriors is best situated to service all customers with their exterior needs. For more information, please visit http://www.contractexteriors.com, or email info(at)contractexteriors.com.