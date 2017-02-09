"G10's Commodity Manager improves our visibility, control and collaboration across our global business network to better serve our customers worldwide"

Generation 10, a provider of cloud-based commodity supply chain and fintech solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of RCMA Coffee division onto their CTRM and data analytics platform, G10 Commodity Manager.

Apu Manek, Trader of RCMA Coffee and Deputy Chief Representative, Vietnam Office said, “The RCMA Group founded their coffee division in 2011 and conducts business across Asia, Europe and the Americas. Generation 10 provides a platform for information and business automation where we are able to integrate our documentation and logistics in order to achieve straight through processing. It improves our visibility, control and collaboration across our global business network to better serve our customers worldwide."

“We were happy to partner Generation 10 given that it is also implemented across RCMA’s other product divisions. The feedback was positive not just on the features of G10 Commodity Manager but also Gen10’s knowledge of the coffee business.”

G10 Commodity Manager is configured for many different commodities, each with their own specific nuances. Coffee-specific features include a sustainability module, certification, coffee grading, cupping and sample management and micro-lot/bag inventory management, providing end-to-end traceability and risk management on a single, comprehensive coffee trading and logistics platform.

Richard Williamson, CEO of Gen10, said, “We owe our success to the combination of architecture, implementation, domain expertise and most importantly, a dedicated work ethic from both companies. Collectively, we implemented RCMA Group’s business units one at a time and as a result, made steady tangible progress. We believe we have got the formula right and it has brought implementation times down from 3 months for the first business unit to just 3 weeks. To be clear, this includes data migration, training and integration with the corporate ERP system. We are very proud of that.”