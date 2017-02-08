Waltonen Celebrates 60 Years of Engineering Excellence Providing engineering services in an ever-changing market for sixty years is a testament to our ability to adjust and react to our customers’ needs.

As it celebrates its 60th anniversary, Waltonen Engineering, Inc. continues to offer engineering excellence to the Detroit metropolitan area. Waltonen has arrived at this milestone by delivering the highest quality engineering solutions to a diverse customer base.

Waltonen began in 1957 as a tool design company, part of a highly competitive market of more than 80 such businesses supporting Detroit automakers. Today that list is less than a handful, but Waltonen has prospered and thrived, becoming one of the few original remaining American-owned, private engineering firms in the area. By diversifying its markets, investing in the latest technologies, and offering new services, Waltonen has continually expanded its abilities to meet the needs of its customers. Today, Waltonen supports the automotive, aerospace, and defense markets with 3D design, quality engineering, modeling & simulation, and professional services.

“We are proud of our employees and the quality product that we deliver to our customers,” says Lloyd Brown, President and Owner of Waltonen. “We are grateful to our loyal customers and our dedicated employees who have helped us achieve this milestone. Providing engineering services in an ever-changing market for sixty years is a testament to our ability to adjust and react to our customers’ needs. With a dedicated workforce, upgrades to the latest technologies, and the evolution of our offerings, we have been able to meet these challenges. We look forward to what the next 60 years will bring.”

Waltonen has grown, both organically and through acquisitions including Geometric Solutions, a certified reseller of PLM software; Independence Tooling Solutions, fixture and tool fabricator; and Riegner & Associates, a digital marketing firm. This growth has positioned Waltonen to support complete product lifecycle including product design, manufacturing engineering, tool design and build, quality engineering, software sales, and support. To sustain this growth, Waltonen will be looking to fill 20 positions this year across the whole spectrum of companies. This includes engineers, designers, machinists, technicians and skilled trades.

Waltonen has planned exciting events throughout the year to say thank you to our customers, employees, suppliers and the community. Upcoming events and the complete job descriptions can be found on the corporate website and social media. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or visit our website at http://www.waltonen.com

About Waltonen Engineering, Inc.:

Founded in 1957, Waltonen Engineering, Inc. is an ISO 9001 certified innovative leader of full service engineering, design, manufacturing, and professional services. We have achieved our success in the military, automotive, aerospace, and transportation industries through the use of leading technologies and quality practices and the commitment of our employees to exceed our customers’ expectations.