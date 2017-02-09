Healing and Wellness Festival for Families

While news and social media continues to shine the spot light on the feeling of divide in our nation, the Tao Healing Center brings people together from all different cultural, religious and political backgrounds to develop their personal strength, inner wisdom, healthy body and healing energy. In 2016, The Tao Healing Center partnered with the Scott Foundation to help provide personal wellness and mindfulness programs and services at no cost to kids in the Arizona foster care system and at-risk youth.

The Tao Festival will take place in the parking lot in front of the Tao Healing Center at 1840 W. Chandler Blvd. D-7 Chandler, AZ 85224 from 10am – 2pm (on the NE side of Chandler Blvd & Dobson Rd). There will be fun activities for each member of the family, including: Mini classes (Meridian Yoga, Mindful Meditation, Breathing and Healing Energy), Bouncy House, Face Painting, Art Activities, Raffles, Aura Reading and Interpretation, Food, Drinks, Music, Massage Therapy and more! A Spanish interpreter will be on hand. Admission is free. There is a nominal fee for some booths with all proceeds and donations to benefit the Scott Foundation.

“We understand the significance of self-love and mindfulness. There are two selves in all of us. The lower self is concerned about oneself (ego) and the higher self is focused on serving others. Helping children, especially those at-risk or in foster care, to see the value in who they are from the inside out is essential.” ~ Colleen Walski, Author, Founder and CEO of Scott Foundation

About TAO HEALING CENTER and SCOTT FOUNDATION

Tao Healing Center and Scott Foundation are 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations. Since 2011, Tao Healing Center promotes self-realization and natural healing of body, mind, and spirit in the tradition of Tao. For over 9 years, Scott Foundation has impacted the lives of 4,950+ youth. To learn more call Rachel at 602-538-8923.